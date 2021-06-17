HDT Global Awarded Contract to Support Northrop Grumman in U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Program

SOLON, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), the leading manufacturer of highly-engineered, mission-capable infrastructure solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today that it has been awarded a contract to support the U.S Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program as part of the team led by Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman was selected by the U.S. Air Force to modernize the nation's aging intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system under a contract awarded on September 8, 2020 for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the GBSD program. For the program, HDT Global will provide the Transporter / Erector used to emplace and extract the booster stages of the new GBSD missile.

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center announced that the effort will span 8.5 years and include weapon system design, qualification, test and evaluation and nuclear certification. Upon successful completion of EMD, the Northrop Grumman team will begin producing and delivering a modern and fully integrated weapon system to meet the Air Force schedule of initial operational capability by 2029.

The EMD award follows a highly successful three-year technology maturation and risk reduction (TMRR) phase-one effort under the GBSD competition. The Northrop Grumman team, which includes HDT Global and other defense contractors, has demonstrated innovation and agility by applying a digital engineering approach and has achieved all TMRR design review milestones on time and on cost.

"HDT is proud to continue our Northrup Grumman partnership on the GBSD program," said Jim Stephens, HDT Global President and CEO. "Our support of the GBSD TMRR phase as well as our partnership with NG on other programs like the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, highlights our shared commitment to the men and women who protect our country."

"We are excited to leverage our engineering and manufacturing expertise in support of this critical piece of our nation's strategic deterrence strategy," added Dr. Carl Pates, CTO and SVP of Engineering. "Our design and production knowledge gained from our experience with the USAF Minuteman Missile Transporter Erector program means that we have the expertise to meet the technical challenges of the Transporter / Erector for GBSD, a vital element in the modernization of the U.S. nuclear triad."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics, specialty transport vehicles and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

