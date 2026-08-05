Health Force Joins Care Options for Kids, Strengthening Pediatric Home Care in Chicago, IL

The new name marks a new chapter of exemplary care, expanded resources, and continued growth across Illinois.

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Options for Kids (COFK), a leading provider of personalized pediatric home healthcare services, announced today that Health Force has officially transitioned to the Care Options for Kids name. The milestone establishes a unified identity for the organization in Illinois and begins an exciting new chapter for the children, families, and clinicians it serves throughout the greater Chicago community.

Since 1993, Health Force has built a strong foundation of exemplary care and trusted local relationships across the Chicago area. The transition honors that legacy while connecting families and clinicians with the expanded resources, expertise, and nationwide community of Care Options for Kids.

Under the Care Options for Kids name, the organization will continue providing personalized, one-on-one care to children at home, in schools, and in their communities. Families will continue working with the clinicians and local office teams they know and trust, with no interruption in services.

The transition gives local clinicians and team members greater access to shared resources, innovative tools, clinical expertise, and streamlined processes designed to support both clinical excellence and everyday success. It also creates new opportunities to share best practices, strengthen collaboration, and expand access to high-quality pediatric care throughout the region.

"Our responsibility is to honor the strong foundation Health Force has built while thoughtfully introducing the tools, resources, and support of Care Options for Kids," said Alyssa Zima, Vice President of Business Operations at Care Options for Kids, who is leading the organization's transition in Illinois. "By listening to our local teams and moving forward together, we can preserve what families and clinicians value while creating even more opportunities to grow and deliver exceptional care."

As Care Options for Kids looks ahead in Illinois, its direction is clear: strengthen the local care families trust, equip clinicians to do their best work, and expand access to exceptional pediatric care. That commitment is rooted in a culture that is community-driven, optimistic about what is possible, forward-thinking in how care is delivered, and guided by kindness in every interaction.

The Care Options for Kids name will be introduced across communications, materials, and digital channels as the transition is completed. For families, what matters most will not change: care will continue without interruption from the familiar clinicians and local teams they trust. What will grow is the support behind that care, with broader resources, deeper expertise, and a unified organization ready to serve more children across Illinois. The name is new, but the promise is steadfast: Every Family, Every Shift, Every Time.

About Care Options for Kids

Care Options for Kids is a leading provider of pediatric healthcare services, delivering personalized nursing, therapy, ABA, family caregiver, and school-based services. With more than 70 locations and service areas across 12 states, COFK employs over 6,000 nurses and therapists who provide compassionate, high-quality care in homes, schools, clinics, and communities. Through dedicated clinicians and local leadership, Care Options for Kids helps children and families live their best lives.

For more information about Care Options for Kids, visit cofk.com. To explore career opportunities, visit jobs.cofk.com. Healthcare business owners considering their next chapter can learn more about partnering with or becoming part of Care Options for Kids by connecting with Care Options CMO, Eric Welsh.

SOURCE Care Options for Kids