Care Options for Kids Included on 2026 Workplace Culture List Published by Newsweek

Independent research highlights workplace culture as Care Options for Kids expands opportunities for nurses and clinicians

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Options for Kids (COFK) has been included on the 2026 America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community list published by Newsweek, following an independent research study evaluating workplace culture across midsize U.S. employers.

The inclusion reflects Care Options for Kids' ongoing focus on fostering an environment where clinicians and team members feel supported, connected, and equipped to do meaningful work in the service of children and families.

"Our work requires empathy, consistency, and trust," said Mark Bush, CEO of Care Options for Kids. "Creating a supportive and connected workplace isn't separate from the care we provide—it's foundational to it. When our teams feel supported and valued, that carries directly into the care experience for children and families."

Pediatric services at Care Options for Kids are delivered across multiple care settings, including home health nursing and therapy, school-based clinical support, and clinic / home-based Applied Behavior Analysis or ABA. Supporting this coordinated approach requires collaboration, continuity, and strong clinical teams, which are workplace elements reflected in the research framework used to develop the 2026 list.

The 2026 list was developed using employee feedback, survey data, and publicly available information to assess workplace factors related to culture, belonging, and community. Inclusion is determined through editorial and analytical review and does not represent sponsorship or endorsement.

As Care Options for Kids continues to grow across home health, school-based, and clinic-based services, the organization remains focused on building strong clinical teams supported by clear communication, reliable scheduling, and collaborative care models. Nurses, therapists, and other clinical professionals play a central role in delivering consistent care and supporting continuity of care across settings.

Care Options for Kids offers opportunities for clinicians seeking meaningful work in pediatric care, supported by multidisciplinary teams and leadership that understands the demands of clinical practice. Roles are available across nursing, therapy, school-based services, and clinic-based ABA, allowing clinicians to align their skills and preferences with care environments that fit their professional goals.

Nurses and Clinicians interested in learning more about current opportunities can explore open roles at jobs.cofk.com .

About Care Options for Kids Care Options for Kids is a pediatric home health provider offering skilled nursing, therapy services, and care coordination for children and families. The organization emphasizes individualized care, clinical integrity, and a workplace culture centered on collaboration and long-term support for its care teams. Learn more about Care Options for Kids by visiting us at www.cofk.com or exploring our open opportunities at jobs.cofk.com .

SOURCE Care Options for Kids