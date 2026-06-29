Health In Tech Added to Membership of Russell Microcap® Index

STUART, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) ("Health In Tech" or the "Company") was added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective when the U.S. market opens on June 29, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell U.S. indexes reconstitution.

The June Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, 2026, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning in 2026, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell, the global index provider and a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is a meaningful recognition of the progress we've made building Health In Tech's AI-enabled platform and growing our presence in the InsurTech market," said Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech. "We believe this milestone will broaden our visibility among institutional investors as we continue to scale our distribution and execute on our growth strategy."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, comments:

"The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic U.S. economy, and it's crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell U.S. Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency this year will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark."

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell U.S. indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Health In Tech:

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, Managing General Underwriter ("MGUs") and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit the FTSE Russell website.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Health In Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Health In Tech Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech, Inc.