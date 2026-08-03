Health In Tech to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026

STUART, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, following the close of market on Wednesday, August 13, 2026. Health In Tech will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook.

Event: Health In Tech's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-888-346-8982

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-4272

Webcast Link:

https://app.webinar.net/1aeXyLWJgEl

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on Health In Tech's investor relations website at https://healthintech.investorroom.com/ shortly after the completion of the call, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, managing general underwriters ("MGUs") and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Health In Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Health In Tech Investor Relations

[email protected]





SOURCE Health In Tech, Inc.