Health Union Announces Winners of the 2026 Social Health Awards: Celebrating the Voices Reshaping Healthcare From the Inside Out

Fifth-annual program honors 10 Health Leaders whose leadership is redefining patient-centered care - including the inaugural winner of the new Patient-Centered Pioneer category

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in online health communities and home to the Social Health Network, the largest network of Health Leaders, is honored to announce the winners of the 2026 Social Health Awards.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the program remains the premier platform honoring the patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) whose dedication to building community and sharing knowledge is fundamentally reshaping the experience of health across digital spaces.

"These 10 winners embody exactly why the Social Health Awards exist," said Julie Croner, Vice President, Community Development at Health Union. "Every entry represents a Health Leader who took what they've been through and turned it into a lifeline for someone else. Reviewing the submissions is always one of the most moving experiences we get to have each year, and we are honored to make sure the important work of Health Leaders is seen and celebrated."

The 2026 Social Health Awards winners, whose bios and accomplishments can be viewed on the Social Health Network, are:

New for 2026, the Patient-Centered Pioneer category honors healthcare professionals redefining what it means to practice medicine in the digital age. Shaped with input from Health Union's Patient Leadership Council, the category recognizes clinicians who champion patients online, debunk misinformation, and treat the patient-provider relationship as a true partnership.

After a rigorous judging process by a diverse panel of experts including leading industry professionals, experienced Health Leaders, and Health Union community managers, the winners were honored and recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on August 19, 2026.

Health Union thanks the more than 135 Health Leaders, community professionals, and industry partners who lent their expertise to this year's judging process, including representatives from Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Galien Foundation, Havas, Klick, Sanofi, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Voronyx, as well as members of Health Union's Patient Leadership Council.

The program also underscores the growing collaboration between health leaders and industry that Health Union has spent more than fifteen years championing.

"Every day, Health Leaders share knowledge that transforms how healthcare is delivered. And every day, industry partners are hungry for that same insight," said Lauren Lawhon, President of Health Union. "The Social Health Awards sit at the intersection of those two truths. When judges from across the healthcare ecosystem come together to recognize this year's honorees, we're not just celebrating impact — we're strengthening the bridge between the patients driving change and the partners who can help amplify it."

More information about the Social Health Awards, including full descriptions of the entry categories, frequently asked questions, previous years' winners, and judging panel details, can be found at SocialHealthAwards.com.

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 125 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

About The Social Health Network

Health Union's Social Health Network is the largest network of health leaders, with 100k+ patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals who use their voices and lived experiences to make an impact in healthcare. Members connect with one another, grow their skills through free courses, webinars and events, earn credentials through the network's first-of-its-kind Patient Leader Certification program and access opportunities to partner directly with healthcare organizations. The network is built to advance social health: the dynamic, real-time actions people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journeys. Together, members bring empathy, support and humanity to the healthcare industry. Learn more at SocialHealthNetwork.com.

SOURCE Health Union