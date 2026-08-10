Healthcare Management Administrators Appoints Diane Zalewski as CEO

Seasoned healthcare executive brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to guide

HMA's next phase of growth and innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA), a leading third-party administrator and healthcare solutions partner serving self-funded employers, today announced the appointment of Diane Zalewski as CEO.

Diane Zalewski

Zalewski joins HMA with more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, leading transformation and building high-performing organizations. Most recently, she served as president of Payer Solutions at Evernorth, where she led a business serving health plans, third-party administrators and employer clients.

As CEO, Zalewski will lead HMA's continued focus on delivering innovative, client-centered solutions that help employers improve healthcare affordability, access, experience and outcomes. Her extensive experience serving the health plan and TPA markets aligns closely with HMA's mission and long-term growth strategy.

"Diane is an accomplished healthcare executive whose experience, vision and leadership style make her uniquely qualified to lead HMA into its next chapter," said Lindsay Harris, chief commercial officer at Cambia Health Solutions and HMA Board Member. "Throughout the search process, Diane consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the healthcare industry, a commitment to serving clients and members, and a genuine focus on people, culture and long-term growth. We're excited to welcome her to HMA."

"HMA has built something truly special," said Zalewski. "The organization has a strong reputation for service, innovation, and partnership, supported by a talented team and a culture that puts people first. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working alongside HMA's employees, clients and partners to build on the company's momentum and create even greater value together."

Zalewski's expertise includes leadership roles spanning operations, strategy, business growth and organizational transformation. Her ability to navigate complex healthcare environments while fostering strong cultures and high-performing teams will help position HMA for continued success in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

The appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for HMA as the organization continues to invest in innovative healthcare solutions, technology-enabled services and strategic partnerships that enhance the experience of employers, members, providers and brokers.

About Healthcare Management Administrators

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the value-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets, their people and their health plan dollars. With over 40 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom-line. We call this "Winning Together" because we're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, HMA is committed to proving what's possible in healthcare through exceptional service, innovation, and client-focused solutions. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc.