Forty Years Strong: HMA Marks Four Decades Serving Self-Funded Employers

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA), the trusted third-party administrator (TPA) for self-funded employers, proudly marked its 40th anniversary last month, celebrating four decades spent guiding organizations in safeguarding both their employees and their health plan investments. This milestone reflects a journey built on commitment, innovation, and genuine partnership for self-funded employers.

Since opening its doors in 1986, HMA has remained true to a single mission: to help employers protect two of their most important assets: their people and their health plan dollars. HMA's foundation of responsive service, expert guidance, and flexible, unbundled solutions has set the organization apart and earned the trust of those it serves.

"This anniversary is really about the people behind the progress," said Kimberley Bryant, Chief Operating Officer at HMA. "Our clients, broker partners, and HMA team have grown with us, challenged us, and trusted us over the years. While our industry has continued to evolve, our purpose has not. We remain deeply committed to supporting our partners with thoughtful solutions, proactive expertise, and a people-first approach that has shaped who we are and who we continue to become."

"HMA's people-first approach is reflected in how it collaborates across the self-funded ecosystem to support clients, broker partners, members, and the broader community.

"When a client has been with you for 20 years, it reflects a shared commitment to doing what is right for the organization and the people it serves," said Carrie Wies, Senior Client Success Director at HMA. "We stay closely connected to our clients and broker partners, and we back that partnership with payment integrity programs and robust analytics that help surface trends earlier, reduce avoidable spend, and support better plan decisions."

As medical and pharmacy expenses continue to rise, HMA helps employers manage plans proactively and make timely adjustments. The organization reports average medical and pharmacy cost trends that are consistently lower than national averages, reflecting a disciplined focus on quality and cost containment. Through care management, payment integrity, medication steerage, and collaboration with vetted stop loss partners, HMA delivers measurable value.

To learn more about self-funding and how it works, HMA offers a resource guide: Self-Insured vs. Fully Insured Health Plans. For organizations that would like to explore options, additional information is available here: request a quote.

About HMA

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. HMA's team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. They are the value-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets: their people and their health plan dollars. With 40 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, HMA helps employers improve their bottom-line. This is what HMA calls "Winning Together" because they're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc.