HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS THAT ORCHESTRATE THEIR DATA CUT COSTS MORE THAN 60% AND FIX THE DATA PROBLEMS STALLING THEIR AI INITIATIVES

IT teams lose 20% to 40% of their budget simply maintaining connections between systems. New customer outcomes show what healthcare organizations recover when they orchestrate that work with a single accountable partner instead of managing it vendor by vendor.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, the leader in healthcare data orchestration, today shared customer outcomes from six healthcare organizations that consolidated interfaces, archives, and network connectivity with a single accountable partner.

The average healthcare IT leader manages more than 40 vendors, often several for interface engines, several more for archiving retired systems, and one or more for network connectivity. The coordination between them rarely appears as its own line item. Instead, it shows up as staff time, and as budget that never reaches the clinical and operational work it was meant to fund.

"Every healthcare organization in the country is under pressure to do more with less," said Ajay Kapare, President & CEO of ELLKAY. "And every one of them is planning for AI, value-based care, and consolidation, each of which assumes data already moves cleanly between systems. It doesn't. Fragmented data management compounds both the cost and the risk. Instead of paging hospital IT staff at 2 a.m. to fix a connection nobody owns, we are proving data orchestration is the natural next step in making healthcare data meaningful, and in making the clinical and operational outcomes healthcare organizations are investing in achievable."

That's what healthcare data orchestration means in practice. A technology platform that owns data across its full lifecycle, from connection to coordination to continuity, so the right data reaches the right place at the right time — driving significant financial, operational, and clinical outcomes.

The results below come from organizations across a range of regions and community types that consolidated this work with ELLKAY:

Lehigh Valley Health Network achieved more than 60% cost savings across more than 120 archiving projects.

West Feliciana Parish Hospital reduced 20 redundant data connections to a single connection.

Health Choice Network decommissioned more than 40 legacy EHR systems.

San Ysidro Health unified more than 50 sites under Epic while supporting 161,000 patients.

San Juan Regional Medical Center gained direct control over its integrations without adding IT staff.

Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center brought its legacy EHR and dental systems into one environment while keeping more than 100,000 historical patient records accessible.

Across all six, the time and budget recovered went toward the same thing. This allowed these organizations to tackle work they could not get to while managing the connections themselves.

"The value of orchestration isn't measured by how much data you move," said Nick Shepard, AVP of Data Orchestration at MultiCare Health System, which has moved its full interface estate to ELLKAY. "It's measured by the decisions that data enables. The future of healthcare belongs to organizations that can orchestrate data across every system, every workflow, and every care setting. ELLKAY enables that opportunity for MultiCare."

The same accountability problem shows up on a national scale. Within CommonWell Health Alliance, ELLKAY's identity resolution technology has cut 1.2 billion patient records down to 470 million real people, eliminating more than 730 million duplicate and inconsistent entries. Duplicate and mismatched records are one of the most common reasons AI and analytics initiatives stall after they are funded, which is why identity resolution is the first step in orchestration. ELLKAY does this work as CommonWell's exclusive Technical Service Provider, a designation no other company holds, across a network reaching more than 261 million individuals and 125,000 provider sites.

Connectivity gets systems talking. Orchestration is the technology that keeps the data usable once those systems are. That's the work ELLKAY does for healthcare organizations: one platform driving outcomes end to end, delivered by one accountable partner.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY orchestrates the interfaces, networks, and data behind healthcare's leading organizations, connecting 750+ EHR systems and 58,000+ practices nationwide. For 20+ years, we've been the partner health systems, labs, payers, and health IT companies count on most, running 95,000+ interfaces and 4,000+ reusable interface templates so nothing falls to someone else to finish. One partner across the full data lifecycle, putting the right data in the right place at the right time, for the clinician making a call, the AI initiative that needs a real foundation, and the budget that shouldn't be paying for the gaps in between. Visit ELLKAY.com and connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or via [email protected].

SOURCE ELLKAY