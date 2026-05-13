ELLKAY Appoints Lucky Singh as Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned engineering leader joins ELLKAY to lead technology and AI strategy and drive the next generation of healthcare data interoperability

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, a leader in healthcare data orchestration, today announced the appointment of Lucky Singh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Singh will lead ELLKAY's technology strategy and execution, advancing the company's mission to power secure, scalable data exchange across the healthcare ecosystem.

ELLKAY appoints Lucky Singh as CTO, deepening its AI-first vision Post this Lucky Singh, ELLKAY Chief Technology Officer

Singh will lead ELLKAY's technology organization and product architecture, extending the intelligent automation and machine learning capabilities the company has been building across its interoperability platform. He brings more than 20 years of experience developing cloud-native SaaS platforms and automation systems in data-intensive environments.

"ELLKAY has spent years embedding intelligence and automation into the core of our platform, always with the same goal: making our clients more effective at what they do," said Ajay Kapare, President & CEO of ELLKAY. "But the real measure of any technology is whether it makes our clients' work easier, their data more trustworthy, and their decisions better. That's what Lucky's focused on, and his track record modernizing platforms in highly regulated environments is exactly what this moment requires."

Throughout his career, Singh has led large, distributed engineering organizations to design and deliver scalable, resilient platforms. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Inovalon, he led the modernization of legacy healthcare analytics into a cloud-native and data intelligence driven platform. His use of AI-driven automation improved processing speeds and compliance accuracy for payer and provider customers.

Prior to Inovalon, Singh served as Vice President of Software Development at Workday, where he led the strategy and implementation of a cloud and machine learning platform serving millions of users and infusing intelligence into enterprise applications. His work has consistently focused on bringing AI and predictive capabilities into core enterprise systems, building on earlier roles at Salesforce and Oracle.

That experience positions ELLKAY to do more for the customers and patients who depend on its platform as healthcare data continues to grow in scale and complexity.

"ELLKAY has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in healthcare data orchestration," said Singh. "I'm focused on building that foundation – making sure the work we do translates into real value for our customers and the patients who depend on them."

Singh is an alumnus of the Wharton Chief Technology Program and holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.

With Singh's appointment, ELLKAY continues to strengthen its leadership team as it expands its capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering secure, intelligent data solutions that scale with the healthcare organizations it serves.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a trusted enterprise data management partner, driving innovation and data orchestration across the healthcare ecosystem. Since 2002, ELLKAY has empowered hospitals, laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and more with unmatched data management expertise. With connections to over 58,000 practices and interoperability with 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions, ELLKAY delivers solutions that streamline data exchange, fuel value-based care, and drive smarter decision making. Discover more at ELLKAY.com and connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or via [email protected].

SOURCE ELLKAY