Healthcare Staffing Just Evolved: Human-Led Support, Amplified by AI

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare practices across the United States are being forced to run leaner than ever. AI has emerged as a compelling answer to that pressure, but only when paired with the right people. Teem, a remote workforce company built for healthcare practices, has now integrated world-class AI tools directly into the workflow of its remote team members, making it the first company in healthcare to combine human-led remote support with practice-approved AI.

The results Teem clients have achieved with remote teams alone illustrate what that foundation makes possible. Las Vegas Eye Docs, a 15-location optometry group, has achieved $400,000 in annual savings, a 40–50% reduction in labor costs across supported functions, while reclaiming more than 120 hours per week across its teams and cutting patient wait times in half. Focal Optometry, a single-location practice in San Diego, has seen total revenue grow 37.8% and new patient volume jump from 2% to 15.3% growth year over year, with a clinical scribe alone saving an estimated 15–20 hours per week. The AI integration is designed to push results like these further.

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With practice approval, Teem's remote front desk specialists, clinical scribes, insurance coordinators, and scheduling staff now have access to AI tools that support phone handling, insurance verification, appointment scheduling, patient recalls, and clinical documentation. The tools analyze real practice data and deliver feedback based on established best practices, helping remote team members work faster and more consistently, without losing the human judgment that drives outcomes in the first place.

"The best AI in the world still can't calm a nervous patient, read a difficult situation, or make a judgment call when it matters most, that takes a person," said Cory Pinegar, Founder of Teem. "What AI does is pull from the best practices in the industry and coach our people in real time, so they get sharper every single day. That's not the future of healthcare, that's what we're building right now."

Until now, healthcare practices looking for operational support have had to choose between two incomplete options: pure AI or software platforms that automate tasks but lack human judgment, or traditional HR and staffing companies that provide people but no intelligence layer to develop and sharpen them over time. That gap is exactly where Teem operates. The combination of human-led support and AI amplification is not a feature addition, it is a deliberate evolution designed for the complexity of healthcare, where context, empathy, and real-time decision-making are not optional.

Emerging research on AI in the workplace reinforces why the human side of that equation matters so much. Studies consistently show that AI delivers its greatest gains when paired with capable, skilled people, not as a replacement for them. The quality of the person on the other end of the AI determines the quality of the outcome. That is why Teem invests first in finding the right people, and then amplifies their work with AI. Teem University provides role-specific training and ongoing development for remote team members once they are placed, and Performance Tracker gives practices real-time visibility into how their remote workers are performing against defined metrics. The AI layer draws on real practice data and healthcare-specific best practices to help each remote team member improve how they work, every single day.

The broader pressure on healthcare practices makes this model increasingly necessary. Administrative workloads have grown faster than most practices can hire for them locally. Overhead costs consume a rising share of revenue while reimbursements remain largely flat. Teem's remote team members are built to absorb that administrative load, handling the phone queues, verification backlogs, and documentation tasks that pull in-office staff away from patients, so that the people inside the practice can stay focused on care. AI makes those remote team members sharper.

About Teem

Teem builds remote teams for healthcare practices. The company places remote team members into front desk, clinical, and administrative roles, and supports their development through Teem University, its proprietary training platform, and Performance Tracker, its performance management tool. Teem is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Learn more at www.hireteem.com.

Media Contact

Gonzalo Solari

Teem

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801-784-3091

SOURCE Teem, LLC