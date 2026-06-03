How Optometry Practices Are Achieving 37.8% Revenue Growth Through Hybrid Staffing

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optometry practices integrating hybrid staffing models are seeing measurable improvements in revenue, operational efficiency, and patient experience, according to results documented across Teem's client base, findings the company brought to the 2026 Vision Source Exchange in Nashville, where nearly 4,000 eye care professionals gathered to discuss the future of optometric care.

Focal Optometry (San Diego, CA) has achieved 37.8% total revenue growth since integrating two remote team members, a front desk specialist and a scribe, realizing a 248% return on investment and generating $2.48 in margin for every dollar invested in remote staffing. The practice's remote scribe alone recovered an estimated 15-20 hours per week previously lost to documentation.

Optometry practices are achieving 37.8% revenue growth through remote staffing. Post this

These results are not limited to single-location practices. Las Vegas Eye Docs, a 15-location optometry group, scaled from 5 to 33 remote team members in under a year, reducing staffing costs by 40-50% and generating approximately $400,000 in annual savings, while reclaiming 120 hours per week across its teams and cutting patient wait times by 50%.

"Optometry practices today are being asked to deliver exceptional patient care while navigating rising labor costs, staffing shortages, and stagnant reimbursements," said Cory Pinegar, Founder of Teem. "Hybrid workforce models are becoming one of the defining operational shifts in modern healthcare, and the practices embracing them are seeing real, measurable results."

Teem's approach to hybrid staffing earned the company a place among a select group of companies chosen to participate in the Beyond Your Eyes Innovation Experience, a curated 27,000-square-foot showcase open to 1,400 VIP registrants identified by Vision Source as among the most innovative practices in optometry.

These outcomes reflect broader pressure facing independent practices nationwide: administrative workloads continue to grow, local hiring markets remain tight, and reimbursement rates have not kept pace with rising operational costs. For many practices, the traditional staffing model is no longer financially sustainable.

Teem addresses this by embedding remote team members into existing practice workflows, supporting patient communication, scheduling, insurance verification, billing, recall campaigns, scribing, and revenue cycle management. Rather than replacing in-office teams, Teem's remote team members absorb the administrative burden that pulls staff away from patient care, freeing existing staff to focus on higher-value work without adding headcount or burning out the people they already have. Practices onboard remote team members through Teem University, the company's proprietary training platform, and track performance through Teem's Performance Tracker, which provides real-time operational metrics and accountability tools.

About Teem

Teem helps healthcare practices build hybrid teams through engaged, reliable, and cost-effective remote team members specializing in administrative, operational, and patient support roles. Focused within optometry and healthcare, Teem works with practices to improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and support sustainable growth while maintaining exceptional patient experiences.

Contact

Gonzalo Solari

Marketing Manager

Teem

[email protected]

801-784-3091

SOURCE Teem, LLC