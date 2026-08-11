Heartbeat Health Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 299

Recognition places Heartbeat among the top 6% of America's fastest-growing private companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartbeat Health, the nation's largest virtual cardiology practice, today announced it has been ranked No. 299 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, earning placement amongst the top 6% of America's fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row.

The annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Heartbeat was founded on a simple belief: access to expert cardiovascular care should not depend on where a patient lives or how long they can wait for a specialist," said Dr. Jeffrey Wessler, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat Health. "Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year reflects the work of our team and partners to make that care more available, helping patients get the answers and treatment they need before heart disease becomes a crisis."

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, yet cardiovascular care too often begins only after symptoms worsen or a patient is hospitalized. Heartbeat's growth reflects rising demand from health care providers and payors for a more proactive approach, bringing cardiovascular expertise in earlier and supporting patients with ongoing care. Serving over one million patients in all 50 states, Heartbeat Health is reimagining how and where cardiology care is available. This recognition from Inc. comes during a period of rapid growth for Heartbeat Health as the company continues to expand its partnerships with major payors and health care organizations across the country.

About Heartbeat Health

Heartbeat Health is the nation's largest virtual cardiology practice, delivering cardiovascular care across all 50 states. Heartbeat combines telemedicine, advanced diagnostics, and longitudinal clinical management to identify cardiovascular disease earlier and provide patients with convenient, personalized heart care. By bringing cardiology beyond traditional clinic walls, Heartbeat is making specialist care easier to access and helping patients receive the diagnosis and treatment they need before heart disease becomes a crisis.

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Kristi Holmes

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SOURCE Heartbeat Health