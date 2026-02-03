Heartbeat Health Named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100

Second consecutive DH100 recognition highlights impact on New York's healthcare innovation landscape

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartbeat Health, a leading virtual-first cardiology company revolutionizing cardiovascular care, announced today that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100). This annual recognition honors the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY), the DH100 is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which analyzes key investment trends, market dynamics, and opportunities shaping the digital health ecosystem.

"Being named to the DH100 list for the second year in a row is a meaningful recognition of our mission to transform cardiovascular care," said Dr. Jeffrey Wessler, founder and CEO of Heartbeat Health. "We're using virtual-first care models to expand access, improve outcomes, and support patients across the full spectrum of cardiology care. This recognition reflects the impact our team is making for patients and health systems in New York and across the country."

"The breadth and depth of companies named to this year's DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. "These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders."

Heartbeat Health is advancing access to high-quality cardiovascular care through a virtual-first, technology-enabled model. Over the past year, the company has grown its partnerships with health systems, expanded patient reach and its expert clinical team, and continued to demonstrate improved outcomes through integrated, end-to-end virtual cardiology care.

To download a copy of the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here .

About Heartbeat Health

Heartbeat Health is the nation's leading virtual-first cardiovascular care medical group, providing patients with convenient, high-quality heart care through a combination of telemedicine, diagnostics, and virtual care programs. Licensed in all 50 states, Heartbeat's cardiologists and clinical team provide patients with personalized treatment plans, closing gaps in care, reducing hospitalizations, and improving long-term heart health outcomes. As the fastest-growing group of virtual cardiologists and with partnerships with major healthcare organizations, Heartbeat Health is redefining how cardiovascular care is delivered in the digital age. Learn more at www.heartbeathealth.com .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, DHNY invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to get to know the company better. DHNY also used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies were excluded if: public or non-profit; founded before 2015; on the DH100 five or more years; had an exit. DHNY evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, # of employees, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

Media contact:

Juliet Thomas

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartbeat Health