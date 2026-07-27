Heartland Dental Launches Masters and Mentors: The Podcast and Refreshed Heartland.com Experience

New thought leadership podcast and enhanced digital experience create a stronger platform for industry insights, career exploration and affiliation discovery

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization, today announced the launch of Masters and Mentors: The Podcast, a new podcast series designed to bring forward real conversations about the future of dentistry and a refreshed Heartland.com experience designed to highlight the organizations' commitment to its doctor-led culture and support model. Together, the new podcast and refreshed website strengthen Heartland Dental's digital presence by creating a more engaging experience for key audiences, including doctors, practice owners exploring affiliation, career seekers, dental professionals and others interested in the future of oral healthcare.

Masters + Mentors: The Podcast

"Heartland Dental has an incredible story to tell, and our digital experience plays an important role in how people first engage with who we are and what we offer," said Sherianne James, Chief Marketing Officer at Heartland Dental. "The refreshed Heartland.com experience was designed to make that journey clearer, more purposeful and more engaging. When paired with the launch of Masters and Mentors: The Podcast, we are creating new ways for supported doctors, practice owners, candidates, and industry audiences to connect with Heartland Dental's leadership, industry experience and vision for the future of dentistry."

Masters and Mentors: The Podcast is hosted by Bill Bloink, DMD, Heartland Dental Founding Partner and features conversations with leaders, doctors and industry voices on key topics shaping dentistry today. From clinical innovation and practice growth to leadership, business fundamentals and changing patient expectations, each episode offers practical insights, real-world experiences and forward-looking perspectives.

"Dentistry is both a clinical and business profession, and doctors are navigating more change, opportunity and complexity than ever before," said Bill Bloink, DMD, Heartland Dental Founding Partner and host of Masters and Mentors: The Podcast. "This podcast creates a space for honest, experience-driven conversations about what it takes to lead, grow and provide exceptional care in today's dental landscape. My hope is that listeners walk away with practical insights, new perspectives and a stronger connection to the people helping shape the future of our profession."

The first episode, "AI & What's Next in Dentistry," features Dr. Bloink in conversation with Tim Quirt, DDS, MBA, Heartland Dental's Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, and Seth Gibree, DMD, FAGD, Senior Director of Clinical AI and Innovation, for a discussion on how artificial intelligence is influencing dentistry and what it could mean for the future of patient care. The episode explores how technology can help refine clinical precision, support doctors in diagnostic workflows and give doctors and teams additional insight while keeping clinical judgment and the doctor-patient relationship at the center of care.

Masters and Mentors: The Podcast is designed for doctors, hygienists, dental office team members, students, industry partners and anyone interested in the future of dentistry. New episodes will feature experienced voices sharing leadership lessons, industry insights and practical perspectives from across the dental profession.

Listeners can hear the first episode of Masters and Mentors: The Podcast and subscribe at Heartland.com/podcast or find the series on leading podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

To support the podcast and strengthen how visitors engage with Heartland Dental online, the company also introduced a new Heartland.com experience. The enhanced site creates a clearer, more intentional journey for practice owners exploring affiliation, with streamlined access to relevant resources and information. It also provides career seekers with a more direct path to opportunities on the Heartland Dental careers site.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,900 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental