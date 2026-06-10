Heartland Dental Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care 2026 For Second Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights the company's doctor-led culture and continued investment in team member growth and engagement

EFFINGHAM, Ill., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care for 2026, marking the second consecutive year the company has received the honor. The award celebrates Heartland Dental's continued focus on building a strong workplace culture where team members feel supported, valued and empowered to grow.

Heartland Dental - America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care 2026

"This recognition by Newsweek reflects the commitment, care and leadership shown across Heartland Dental and our supported offices every day," said Pat Bauer, President and CEO of Heartland Dental. "From our support office team members to the doctors, hygienists, and office teams serving patients in communities across the country, our people are what set us apart. Their shared focus on collaboration, purpose and supporting dentists and their teams as they deliver world-class care continues to shape who we are as an organization."

The Newsweek award celebrates organizations with exceptional employee satisfaction, benefits, advancement opportunities, and workplace culture. Heartland Dental's selection recognizes the company's ongoing investment in professional development and support for team success. In health care, strong workplace culture helps support quality, consistency, and patient experience, making employee engagement especially critical.

"Being named one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care for 2026 speaks to the doctor-led culture we continue to build across Heartland Dental and the supported practices and teams we support," said Kirsty Leyland, Chief Human Resources Officer at Heartland Dental. "We are proud to foster a culture where we focus on making the Team feel valued and encouraged to grow. That continued investment in people is what helps make Heartland Dental a strong place to work and grow a career."

To learn more about careers and life at Heartland Dental and our supported practices, visit our Careers site to learn more.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,900 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications

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SOURCE Heartland Dental