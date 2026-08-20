Hedg3 Integrates Benzinga's Analyst Ratings Data Into Trading Platform

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API Adds Real-Time Market Context to Hedg3's Trading Ecosystem

DETROIT, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced that Hedg3 has added Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API to its ecosystem of market intelligence tools.

Hedg3 is an AI-powered market intelligence and autonomous trading platform built to help retail investors discover, analyze, and act on market opportunities.

Benzinga x Hedg3

Hedg3 was built to remove the two biggest barriers keeping retail traders out of the game: cost and access. The platform combines seven autonomous agents, options flow, dark pool activity, insider transactions, and now Benzinga's Analyst Ratings, the same caliber of intelligence institutional desks rely on, at a price built for individual traders, not hedge funds.

"Hedg3 is focused on giving retail traders the same caliber of intelligence that sophisticated market participants already rely on," said Emily Goldvekht, Account Manager at Benzinga. "Analyst Ratings adds another trusted layer of market context to their platform, and we're glad to support Hedg3 as they build out tools for everyday investors."

"Adding Benzinga's Analyst Ratings gives our users another trusted signal to act on," said George Anton, Founder of Hedg3. "Partnering with Benzinga is another step toward closing the technology gap between sophisticated market participants and everyday investors, giving retail a better opportunity to compete."

Hedg3's seven autonomous agents monitor the markets around the clock, generating alerts based on each agent's defined rules and parameters. With Analyst Ratings now part of that process, the agents can factor in Wall Street sentiment from Benzinga alongside Hedg3's other market signals.

Through Hedg3 Strategy Lab, users can build, backtest, and deploy their own strategies using that same combined data.

The relationship reflects growing demand among retail investors and fintech platforms alike for licensed, real-time financial data that can be embedded directly into a single investing workflow.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About Hedg3

Hedg3 is an AI-powered market intelligence platform giving retail investors access to institutional-grade signals — options flow, dark pool activity, insider transactions, and congressional trading data — alongside tools to build, test, and deploy trading strategies. Hedg3's mission is to close the technology gap between Wall Street and everyday investors.

Learn more at https://hedg3.ai.

SOURCE Benzinga