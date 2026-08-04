Heffernan Foundation Announces 2026 Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Recipients

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Foundation, the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of the Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Program. For 21 years, the Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Program has turned Heffernan employees' everyday generosity into a life-changing opportunity. The program has now provided nearly $1 million ($985,000 to date) in educational support to the relatives of the Heffernan family.

The scholarship honors Garee Lee Smith, one of Heffernan's earliest employees, whose commitment to the company's Spirit of Giving inspired the fund created in her memory following her passing. This year, ten scholarship recipients, each awarded $10,000, were selected from a competitive pool of applicants by a volunteer Scholarship Committee.

"Every year, narrowing down this list gets harder because the applicants keep raising the bar," said Michelle Lonaker-Lavine, Executive Director of the Heffernan Foundation. "These ten recipients represent hard work, ambition, and community service, exactly what Garee stood for."

Congratulations to the 2026 Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Recipients:

Izabell Mosley

Brandi Waschau

Amanda Dougherty

Luisa Sauceda

Natalie Flores

Sianny Guzman

Alexander Giles

Addison Lynch

Isabela Lopez

Gabriella Volpatti

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org or call 925.295.2575. FEIN 71-1010693

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Foundation