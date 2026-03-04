Heffernan Foundation Announces Exciting 2026 Community Events

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Foundation, the charitable arm of the Heffernan Group, is proud to announce a series of upcoming events designed to engage the community and support meaningful causes throughout 2026. These gatherings provide opportunities for individuals, nonprofits, and community partners to connect, celebrate, and give back.

The Foundation will kick off the season with its annual Kentucky Derby Party at Frankie's – Pier 40 in San Francisco. Guests can enjoy an afternoon of fun and festivities while supporting Heffernan's Breast Cancer Walk Team and the Foundation's ongoing community initiatives.

Later in the year, participants can take part in the Breast Cancer Walk in San Diego, with options for one- to three-day walking experiences. This event raises awareness and provides support for breast cancer research, and offers the community an opportunity to come together for a meaningful cause.

The Foundation will also host its 5th Annual Tuscan Fundraiser at Vin Antico in San Rafael. Guests will be treated to an Italian-inspired feast curated by chefs Mike Heffernan and John Prichard Jr., including handpicked Italian wines and an evening of celebration. Proceeds from this exclusive event will support the Foundation's programs and initiatives that benefit local communities.

"These events reflect our commitment to creating meaningful community engagement while supporting important causes," said Michelle Lonaker-Lavine, Executive Director of Heffernan Foundation. "From festive gatherings to impactful walks, we invite everyone to participate, celebrate, and help make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve."

For more information on the Heffernan Foundation's 2026 events or to register, please visit heffernanfoundation.org.

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration, and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org. FEIN 71-1010693

SOURCE Heffernan Foundation