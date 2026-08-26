Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Kristin Manwaring Insurance Associates, Inc.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired the assets of Kristin Manwaring Insurance Associates, Inc. (KMi), an independent insurance agency based in Port Townsend, Washington. Kristin Manwaring and her team joined Heffernan effective May 1, 2026.

For over 50 years, the agency has provided services to clients locally and throughout Washington. KMi provides employee benefits, individual and family insurance, Medicare, and financial protection solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. Kristin Manwaring purchased the agency in 2006 after spending 10 years working with the agency's previous owner. Under her leadership, KMi has built a reputation for trusted guidance, insurance expertise, and a commitment to helping clients understand their coverage options and make informed decisions.

"We are excited to join Heffernan Insurance Brokers and begin this next chapter for our team and clients," said Kristin Manwaring, President of Kristin Manwaring Insurance Associates, Inc. "Heffernan's commitment to exceptional care, strong client relationships, and providing comprehensive insurance solutions aligns closely with the values we have built our agency around. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring and to continuing to provide our clients with the high level of service and expertise they have come to expect."

"We are pleased to welcome Kristin and the KMi team to Heffernan," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Kristin and her team have built a strong reputation for their expertise, personalized approach, and commitment to their clients. Their presence in the Pacific Northwest further strengthens our ability to serve clients in the region, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of the team as part of Heffernan."

As part of the next phase of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve clients' different needs in virtually every industry. Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers