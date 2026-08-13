Heffernan Life Division Partners with Lion Street to Expand Advanced Life Insurance Planning Capabilities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announced a new partnership between its Life Division and Lion Street, a highly respected network of insurance professionals specializing in advanced life insurance planning for high-net-worth individuals and business owners, effective August 1, 2026.

The partnership expands Heffernan's capabilities in sophisticated life insurance planning and provides clients with additional expertise and resources for complex planning needs, including business succession, executive benefits, tax-efficient wealth transfer, asset protection, and corporate-owned life insurance strategies.

Through its affiliation with Lion Street, Heffernan has partnered with Adeo Partners and Oakmont Group, nationally recognized leaders in advanced life insurance planning for affluent families and closely held businesses. With offices in San Francisco and Houston, Adeo/Oakmont serves some of the country's most sophisticated clients, including approximately 15% of Forbes 400 families. Their team brings more than 40 years of collective experience in advanced life insurance planning and has developed a specialized approach to helping families and business owners protect, optimize, and transfer wealth across generations.

By combining Heffernan's strong client relationships and insurance expertise with the advanced planning capabilities available through Lion Street and its partners, the Life Division can provide more comprehensive solutions for clients with increasingly complex financial and business planning needs.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates and the value it will bring to our clients," said Steve Brandel, Director of the Life Division at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "By combining our client-focused approach with the advanced planning expertise available through Lion Street and its partners, we can provide greater resources and more sophisticated solutions for the individuals, families, and businesses we serve."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve clients' different needs in virtually every industry. Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers