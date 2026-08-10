Heinemann Launches Whole Book Comprehension by Bestselling Author Jennifer Serravallo

New Supplemental Resource Centers Whole Book Reading to Build Deep Comprehension

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann today announced the release of a new supplemental literacy resource by New York Times-bestselling author Jennifer Serravallo. Whole Book Comprehension is a research-based and practical approach for grades 1-6 that combines grade-level fiction and nonfiction trade books with explicit instruction and integrated assessment to help students build and expand key comprehension skills across longer texts. Designed for a wide array of uses including to complement the shorter texts featured in many core ELA programs, this resource includes practice in building student focus and stamina while also reinforcing key elements of literacy instruction. Whole Book Comprehension will be available in November 2026.

Jennifer Serravallo is the bestselling author of The Reading Strategies Book 2.0 and The Writing Strategies Book, a former classroom teacher and a literacy consultant. Her work with teachers over the last 20 years has focused on creating practical resources and frameworks that help teachers make goal-directed, responsive, explicit strategy instruction accessible and achievable in every classroom.

"We know that whole book reading is becoming less common in many schools as core ELA programs and standardized tests focus on excerpts to deliver instruction and assess readers," said Jennifer Serravallo. "And even in classrooms where whole book reading is a regular practice, explicit instruction in grade-level texts isn't always. Students urgently need opportunities with grade-level whole texts—through teacher-guided explicit comprehension strategy and vocabulary instruction, opportunities to write about reading and to be immersed in rich discussions—to develop their skills, improve stamina and engage in deep reading."

Combines Teacher Ease-of-Use with Flexible Implementation

With flexible implementation models across whole-class, small groups and independent contexts, Whole Book Comprehension includes everything educators need to plan and deliver explicit comprehension instruction, improve students' writing about reading and text-based discourse, develop vocabulary and knowledge and assess readers' comprehension of whole books in grades 1-6. The resource is grounded in a strong research base with ready-to-use practical lessons and printable resources that can be implemented to fit the specific needs of any classroom, alongside any core program or curriculum.

Science of Reading-Aligned Explicit Comprehension Instruction

Whole Book Comprehension includes and operationalizes The Reading Strategies Book 2.0, giving teachers the tools to deliver explicit, standards-aligned instruction that incorporates leading literacy research. Each lesson features strategies chosen based on the text's challenges and affordances to help students make meaningful connections, sustain thinking, sharpen focus, boost engagement and develop a deeper understanding of what they read.

Authentic Texts to Boost Student Engagement and Stamina

Each grade features 8 grade-level titles, 4 fiction and 4 nonfiction, that span engaging topics and themes and provide diverse representation, connections to science and social studies standards and opportunities for vocabulary and knowledge-building practice within a longer text.

Integrated Assessment to Power Responsive Teaching

Whole Book Comprehension features integrated assessment tools that help educators teach, observe and respond to students' thinking across a full text. Writing about reading and conversation instruction opportunities are built into every lesson and allow teachers to regularly evaluate student progress while giving students extra practice with constructed response, a major focus of state testing. Alternatively, teachers can invite students to read any of the whole books and respond to the writing about reading prompts on their own, and then use the included rubrics to evaluate their whole book comprehension to set goals and target future instruction.

"We hear continuing reports about the decline of whole book reading in schools alongside concern for reader engagement and stamina all the way up through college," said Roderick Spelman, SVP of Content Development for Heinemann. "And we know that there's a significant gap in student comprehension skills as well. Heinemann is delighted to partner with Jennifer Serravallo on Whole Book Comprehension to bring authentic texts and deep comprehension instruction to schools across the country at such a critical time."

For more information about Whole Book Comprehension, please visit: https://www.heinemann.com/programs/whole-book-comprehension/

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a leading provider of professional resources and educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism of teachers as they help children become literate, compassionate, engaged citizens of the world. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through professional books and explicit teaching materials, streaming videos, podcasts and blogs, as well as professional learning experiences, both live and online. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers and the modernization of the teaching profession. Visit Heinemann.com to learn more.

About Jennifer Serravallo

Jennifer Serravallo is the author of The Reading Strategies Book 2.0 (the first edition was a New York Times' bestseller) and The Writing Strategies Book. These and some of her other titles have been translated into Spanish, French, Italian, and Chinese. Her popular books and resources help teachers make goal-directed, responsive, explicit strategy instruction doable in every classroom.

Jen is a frequently invited speaker at national and regional conferences. She and her team of literacy specialists travel throughout the US and Canada to provide full-day workshops and to work with teachers and students in classrooms. She and her team are also experienced online educators who regularly offer live webinar series and full-day online workshops.

Jen began her career in education as an NYC public school teacher. Now as a consultant, she has spent the last twenty+ years helping teachers across the country create literacy classrooms where students are joyfully engaged, and the instruction is meaningfully individualized to students' goals. Jen served as a member of Parents Magazine Board of Advisors for education and literacy, and is on the NYC Reads Advisory Council as the city works to bring Science of Reading, Writing, and Learning-based practices to every classroom.

Jen holds a BA from Vassar College and an MA from Teachers College, where she has also taught graduate and undergraduate classes. Learn more at https://www.jenniferserravallo.com/.

Media Contact:

Erika McCaffrey

Director, Communications

Heinemann Publishing

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SOURCE Heinemann