Utah State Board of Education Approves Heinemann Resources

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann today announced that Math Expressions K-5 has been fully approved by the Utah State Board of Education (USBE), and Do The Math® and Saxon Reading Foundations have been recommended-limited as supplemental resources for students in grades K-8 and K-2, respectively.

Math Expressions is a student-powered, research-proven approach to math instruction. The latest edition of this inquiry-based curriculum launched at the start of the 2025-2026 school year, offering a vibrant new look and increased focus on new digital tools and integrated assessment opportunities. Fully aligned with state standards and the USBE's content, philosophy and instructional strategies of the Core, Math Expressions helps students make sense of math, deepen their understanding and confidently solve real-world problems through meaningful, connected learning.

Backed by a decade of research funded by the National Science Foundation on how to effectively teach students math from an early age, Math Expressions was developed by Dr. Karen Fuson, Professor Emerita of Learning Sciences and the School of Education and Social Policy, as well as the Department of Psychology at Northwestern University. Dr. Fuson's research is highly regarded in the field of elementary mathematics and explores how students build on and use conceptual supports for a balanced inquiry path to mastery.

Created by trusted math educator Marilyn Burns and a team of master educators, Do the Math® provides flexible, classroom-tested instruction for building numerical reasoning and confidence. This approval ensures that this research-based resource meets state standards and can be used by Utah schools to supplement coverage of Core requirements, providing targeted intervention support to students in grades K-8.

Authored by special education teacher Lorna Simmons, Saxon Reading Foundations is a research-based, structured, sequential foundational program for K-2 students, designed to explicitly teach phonemic awareness, phonics and fluency. This recognition confirms alignment with Utah state standards and places the program in state guidance for districts seeking approved literacy resources to supplement their Core instruction.

"Heinemann's math and literacy resources provide a student-centered approach to learning that builds strong foundational skills to help students become confident and joyful readers and conceptual thinkers," said Roderick Spelman, SVP of Product Development for Heinemann. "Heinemann is delighted that the USBE has approved Math Expressions as a primary resource and Do the Math® and Saxon Reading Foundations as supplemental support resources, making these high-quality materials available to educators and students across the state."

For more information about Heinemann's math resources, please visit: https://www.heinemann.com/math/

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a leading provider of professional resources and educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism of teachers as they help children become literate, compassionate, engaged citizens of the world. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through professional books and explicit teaching materials, streaming videos, podcasts and blogs, as well as professional learning experiences, both live and online. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers and the modernization of the teaching profession. Visit Heinemann.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Heinemann