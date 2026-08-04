Helios Core AI Unveils Self-Healing IT At Ai4

Mira Resolve now finds the root cause and fixes IT incidents on its own. It goes live on the service desk you already run in days, with no migration.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Core AI today made its Mira Resolve platform self-healing. Mira no longer waits for a person to work the problem. It resolves the routine request on its own, and when something breaks it finds the root cause and runs the fix. One agent now does the work across the service desk, IT operations, SRE, observability, and ITSM, instead of a separate tool for each.

Mira Resolve, IT that Resolves Itself

Most companies stitch those functions across five products and a team to run them. Mira brings the work into a single agent that plugs into the systems you already have. Point it at your existing service desk and it starts resolving work in days, with no migration and no process overhaul. When you are ready, move your system of record onto Mira's AI-native ITSM, or start there from day one.

The first new feature is automation you can write in plain English. Describe a procedure, for example, "when a user asks for access, check the group, get the manager's approval, then grant it," and Mira turns that sentence into a governed, approval-gated workflow it runs on its own. No scripting, no canvas to build. If Mira Resolve determines that it needs to act but doesn't have the ability, it will create the action, get approval, and then execute.

The second is the self-healing itself. When an alert fires, Mira correlates the signals into one real incident, finds the root cause across logs, metrics, and the CMDB, and runs the fix within the limits you set. Anything it should not handle alone, it escalates to the right responder with the full investigation attached.

Every action is governed by design: opt-in for your environment, approval gates on anything sensitive, role-based controls, and a complete audit trail of every step. This is autonomy the customer controls, not autonomy without oversight.

"Most AI in IT answers questions. Mira does the work," said Len Landale, Chief Strategy Officer at Helios Core AI. "The hard part was never the model. It was doing the work safely, in the real systems. That is what this delivers."

"We spent our careers running full-stack IT operations for hundreds of companies, from ERP down to the network," said Scott McIsaac, CEO of Helios Core AI. "We know the difference between an AI that talks and one that resolves the incident. We built the second kind, and we made it safe enough to turn on."

Self-healing IT is available now to Mira Resolve customers.

About Helios Core AI

Helios Core AI builds AI-first IT service management and operations, led by a team that ran global enterprise IT before building the platform. Mira Resolve works across voice, chat, Teams, email, and SMS, runs the full ITIL lifecycle, and layers onto the tools you already use with no migration. Learn more at helios-core.com.

Media contact:

Len Landale

+1 248-838-3292

[email protected]

SOURCE Helios Core AI