Helios Core AI Launches Mira Resolve, an AI IT Service Desk Agent That Resolves Tickets Instead of Just Routing Them

Michigan-based enterprise AI company ships a platform that works alongside any existing ITSM or runs as an AI-native service management system

NOVI, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Core AI today launched Mira Resolve, the AI-first IT service desk on the Mira Platform. IT teams can deploy Mira as the AI agent on top of the ITSM they already run, including ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Zoho, or adopt the Mira Platform's native ITSM, where every workflow is built around the agent from the ground up.

The Mira Platform by Helios Core AI delivers three production AI agents for call handling, sales engagement, and IT service management.

Legacy ITSM vendors are bolting generative AI onto platforms designed before AI could do the work. Mira Resolve takes the opposite approach: the AI agent is the platform. Incidents, problems, changes, approvals, on-call paging, and after-action reviews are designed around an autonomous reasoning loop, not bolted on.

"Every incumbent is shipping AI that makes their legacy platform stickier," said Len Landale, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Helios Core AI. "We did the opposite. Start with Mira as the agent on the tools you already use. When you see what an AI-first service desk feels like, the AI-native ITSM is there waiting."

Most service desk AI lives behind a portal nobody opens. Mira Resolve is available inside Microsoft Teams, Slack, voice, email, SMS, and web chat. Today's release also introduces Mira Resolve as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, letting technicians and developers reach the full service desk from inside Claude, Cursor, or any AI client they already use. The same Mira that helps an end user in Teams can be called by an engineer mid-debug to pull related changes, search the knowledge base, or open an emergency change without switching tools.

The Spring 2026 release brings full Major Incident Management. Technicians declare a P1, assign a commander, page on-call teams, post stakeholder updates, and stand the incident down with an after-action report, all from the AI copilot.

Alert Correlation ingests monitoring data from Azure Monitor, PagerDuty, Datadog, and custom sources into one pipeline. Duplicates are suppressed, recurring patterns become problem records, and alerts from different tools describing the same issue collapse into one incident.

Mira Resolve auto-builds and maintains a configuration database from cloud infrastructure, identity providers, and endpoint management. No separate CMDB product and no manual upkeep. New tenants run in Listening Mode while Mira observes ticket flow, classifies traffic, and recommends confidence tiers that match their tolerance for AI autonomy. Administrators preview Mira's behavior before turning it on.

Mira Resolve is available today. Organizations can schedule a platform walkthrough at helios-core.com.

About Helios Core AI

Helios Core AI builds enterprise AI agents that run business operations. The Mira Platform delivers three production AI agents: Mira Voice for inbound call handling, Mira Outreach for AI-powered sales engagement, and Mira Resolve for IT service management. The company also provides custom enterprise AI agent development, advisory, and managed services. Founded by a team with over two decades running cloud managed services and application operations at a $30 billion IT services firm, Helios Core AI is headquartered in Michigan. Learn more at helios-core.com.

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SOURCE Helios Core AI