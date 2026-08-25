HELLO SOJU EXPANDS INTO COLORADO AND TEXAS AS SPIRIT-BASED RTDS POWER ALCOHOL'S FASTEST-GROWING CATEGORY

California's premium, craft soju brand brings its award-winning sparkling soju and flagship soju spirit to two new states, with additional national expansion planned

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Soju, the premium, California-based soju brand redefining the iconic spirit, today announced its roll-out in Colorado and Texas, bringing its award-winning sparkling soju ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and small-batch, flagship soju spirit to two of the country's most dynamic beverage markets. Now available at premium retailers across four states—California, Nevada, Colorado, and Texas—including BevMo!, select Target, Total Wine & More, Gelson's, and Lee's Liquor, Hello Soju plans to extend its presence nationally through the remainder of this year and into early 2027. Additional distribution at notable accounts in Hello Soju's home state of California includes Chubby Group (Chubby Social, NIKU X), Ahgassi, Houston Brothers Hospitality (Andy's, with Anderson .Paak and Level 8), Openaire at The Line Hotel, and multiple locations of Baekjeong.

Hello Soju Flagship Spirit and Sparkling Canned Cocktails

"Texas and Colorado are two of the most exciting beverage markets in the country, and Hello Soju sits at the intersection of two of the fastest growing categories in alcohol beverage: soju and spirit-based RTD's," says Elisabeth Baron, CEO of Hello Soju. "Both markets are epicenters for discovery, and we believe Hello Soju offers an accessible, fun, and better-for-you way to bring people together."

Debuting in Colorado at the Denver Food & Wine Festival, the expansion comes with RTDs standing alone as the growth engine of the U.S. alcohol industry. As the category scales, it is also consolidating around the exact profile Hello Soju was built on: spirit-based, premium ingredients, and better-for-you. In prior years, the seltzer boom flooded shelves with sugary, malt-based, low-cost products, and consumers are moving on. Today's drinkers want spirit-based drinks made with real fruit and less sugar, and the data shows the shift is well underway:

RTDs and canned cocktails grew 34.7% in volume year-over-year in April 2026 across 18 U.S. control states—the fastest of any alcohol category—while total spirits fell 1.2%. (NABCA via The Spirits Business, May 2026)

The mix is turning toward spirits: spirit-based products climbed from 55% to 67% of RTD launches between 2021 and 2024, while malt-based hard seltzer volumes fell 10%, with canned cocktails absorbing that share. (Global Drinks Intel)

The field is shrinking as it premiumizes: new RTD launches across the top 10 markets dropped nearly half, from 3,400 in 2021 to 1,800 in 2024 – fewer bets, on higher-quality, higher-ABV, spirit-based products. (Global Drinks Intel)

Soju is growing while the rest of US spirits are shrinking. US soju volume growth of +16% CAGR between 2024 and 2029, against a projected -2% decline for total US spirits volumes over the same period, with flavored and RTD formats acting as the on-ramp. Flavored soju now makes up more than half of US soju volumes, a sharp rise since 2019. (IWSR, "Riding the K-wave: soju soars in the US," April 2026)

Hello Soju was created for this moment. It is the only RTD in the category made in California from non-GMO California sticky rice and distilled using the traditional Korean method. The RTDs blend the spirit with real fruit juice and no added sugar, in five varieties that push sparkling soju beyond their traditional identity to resonate with a new generation. That craftsmanship has earned top honors this year, including a Double Gold for the Flagship Soju Spirit at the 2026 CHILLED 100 Awards and Platinum at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards, along with a perfect 100-point score and Double Gold for Sparkling Soju Asian Pear at the CHILLED 100 Awards.

"At Hello Soju we believe soju is a premium spirit that deserves to be recognized and celebrated on the global stage, and we're paving a new path similar to what Surfside and High Noon have done in their respective categories," continues Baron. "Our strategic growth and pace will continue as we unlock additional markets later this year, building on our current momentum, while leveraging category excitement and interest."

Hello Soju's retail availability is ramping up exponentially with Hello Soju's presence at Target increasing across California and Nevada. The move builds on a breakout year for Hello Soju, from its partnership as the proud soju partner of LAFC at BMO Stadium and activations that span music, sport, and culture. Fans in most U.S. states (where legal) can also order directly at HelloSoju.com , with extended retail availability coming soon.

About Hello Soju

Hello Soju is a modern expression of soju reimagined. Bringing a centuries-old tradition into the future with an award-winning, better-for-you twist. Made in California with all-natural ingredients, the brand delivers two experiences: ready-to-drink, low-ABV, sparkling soju made with real fruit juice and no added sugar in Asian Pear, Lychee, Lemon Yuzu, Peach, and limited-edition Green Grape; and the premium flagship soju spirit, a small-batch, non-GMO sticky rice soju distilled in copper pot stills, in Sonoma County, using the traditional Korean method. Both share the same meticulously fermented and distilled spirit at the core, creating a clean, distinct profile that has earned Double Gold at the CHILLED 100 Awards and Platinum at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards. Co-founded by The Hello Group, the ethos of Hello Soju is rooted in music and culture. Hello Soju is available at premium retailers in California, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado, including BevMo!, select Total Wine & More, Gelson's, and Target, with expanded availability coming soon. To learn more, visit www.hellosoju.com and follow @hellosoju on Instagram.

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SOURCE Hello Soju