Hello Soju Partners With LAFC to Bring the World's Leading Spirit to America's Fastest-Growing Sport

Long celebrated in Korea as the country's national spirit, soju is gaining popularity in the U.S., where consumers and bartenders alike are embracing its versatility. Building on that momentum Hello Soju is expanding nationally as the only premium, craft soju brand offering both a small-batch spirit made from locally sourced, non-GMO rice and a sparkling soju made with real fruit juice and no added sugar. Crafted for modern drinkers, Hello Soju honors the spirit's cultural roots while reimagining it for a new generation. This sense of shared culture and connection is exactly what defines matchday at BMO Stadium, where LAFC, home to one of the world's most renowned Korean sports figures, brings together fans from across Los Angeles and around the world. Together, Hello Soju and LAFC aim to create moments that unite community, culture, and the energy of the game.

"LAFC fans bring an energy that's unmatched, passionate, global, and deeply connected to this city," said Elisabeth Baron, CEO of Hello Soju. "That's exactly the community we're building around Hello Soju. Light, refreshing, and delicious, grab a can of Hello Soju and celebrate with 22,000 of the most passionate fans in sports."

Through the partnership, Hello Soju will be available throughout BMO Stadium during LAFC home matches, including the debut of its new 16 oz offering, alongside fan activations throughout the season.

Beyond the stadium, Hello Soju will collaborate with LAFC on co-branded retail promotions across Southern California. For fans watching LAFC at home, order via GoPuff or pick up a variety pack or 4-pack of Hello Soju at BevMo!, select Total Wine & More locations and Gelson's, with Target coming soon.

"Hello Soju is a bold, fast-growing brand that aligns perfectly with the spirit of LAFC," said LAFC Co-President and Owner Larry Freedman. "Together, we share a passion for bringing people together and creating memorable moments. We are thrilled to partner and cannot wait to introduce our fans to everything Hello Soju has to offer."

More than a spirit, Hello Soju serves as a cultural bridge, blending K-culture with the openness and celebration that define Los Angeles, and introducing the tradition to American consumers through music, sport, and moments that span from day to night. That spirit finds a natural home with LAFC, whose roster reflects the global energy of both the game and the city it represents.

As soccer's popularity continues to rise in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the collaboration between Hello Soju and LAFC highlights the growing intersection of global culture, sport, and social celebration in Los Angeles.

Hello Soju is currently available in California and Nevada, with national expansion planned this year. Also available for purchase at HelloSoju.com. Follow @hellosoju for updates and events.

About Hello Soju

Hello Soju is a modern expression of Korea's most beloved spirit, reimagined for today's global generation. Hello Soju brings a centuries-old tradition into the future with style, creativity, and a playful California spirit. Made in California with all-natural ingredients, the brand delivers two unique experiences: award-winning ready-to-drink, low ABV, sparkling soju expressions featuring vibrant flavors like Lychee, Asian Pear, Lemon Yuzu, Peach, and Green Grape, and the premium Flagship Soju Spirit a small-batch, non-GMO rice-based soju distilled in copper pot stills using traditional Korean methods. Made with locally-sourced rice, both offerings share the same meticulously fermented and distilled spirit at the core, creating a clean, smooth profile that captures K-Cal: a seamless blend of Korean heritage and California lifestyle where Seoul meets SoCal.

To learn more, visit www.hellosoju.com and follow @hellosoju on Instagram.

About LAFC

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions (2019, 2022) and 2024 U.S. Open Cup Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise, and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology, and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

Media Contact

Darren Gold

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SOURCE Hello Soju