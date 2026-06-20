The article explains what full coverage auto insurance typically includes, what it excludes, and how coverage limits affect Iowa drivers.

URBANDALE, Iowa, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does full coverage auto insurance actually include for drivers in Iowa? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Ben Buenzow of Buenzow Insurance Group in Urbandale, Iowa.

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The HelloNation article explains that full coverage auto insurance is a commonly used phrase that many drivers misunderstand. While the term suggests broad protection, it usually refers to a combination of liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage within an insurance policy. Understanding what these components cover helps drivers avoid gaps in protection and unexpected costs after an accident.

Liability coverage forms the legal foundation of auto insurance in Iowa. The article explains that liability coverage pays for injuries or property damage that a driver causes to others in an accident. State law requires Iowa drivers to carry minimum liability limits, and full coverage auto insurance policies include at least those required limits. However, liability coverage does not pay for damage to the driver's own vehicle, which is why additional protection is often necessary.

Collision coverage is the part of a policy that helps pay for damage to the driver's own vehicle after an accident. The HelloNation article notes that collision coverage applies when a vehicle hits another car, a guardrail, or a stationary object. In most cases, the insurer pays the actual cash value of the vehicle or the repair cost minus the policy's deductible. Insurance Expert Ben Buenzow is featured in the article as a source of insights on how deductibles influence both insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs during a claim.

Comprehensive coverage addresses a different type of risk. According to the article, comprehensive coverage protects against damage caused by events other than collisions. This includes hail, theft, vandalism, fire, falling objects, or animal-related incidents. For Iowa drivers, weather-related risks such as hailstorms can make comprehensive coverage an important part of a full coverage auto insurance policy.

The HelloNation article also explains that deductibles apply to both collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. The deductible is the amount the policyholder must pay before insurance coverage begins. Drivers can often choose higher or lower deductibles depending on their financial preferences. Higher deductibles typically reduce premium costs but increase the amount paid out of pocket if damage occurs.

Another important takeaway from the article is what full coverage auto insurance does not automatically include. Standard policies usually do not provide roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, or gap coverage unless these features are added separately. The article explains that roadside assistance covers towing or emergency services, while rental reimbursement helps cover the cost of a temporary vehicle during repairs.

Gap coverage is another optional feature highlighted in the article. It is often recommended for drivers who finance or lease newer vehicles. Gap coverage pays the difference between the remaining loan balance and the vehicle's actual cash value if it is declared a total loss after an accident.

The article also discusses the importance of understanding coverage limits within an insurance policy. Coverage limits determine the maximum amount an insurer will pay for a covered loss. If damage or liability exceeds those limits, the driver may be responsible for the remaining costs. Reviewing coverage limits carefully helps drivers ensure their policy reflects both the value of their vehicle and their financial risk.

Insurance Expert Ben Buenzow is again referenced in the article as part of a broader discussion about how drivers can make informed decisions about Iowa car insurance. The article encourages drivers to evaluate deductibles, coverage limits, and optional protections based on their individual needs.

The HelloNation article concludes by emphasizing that drivers should periodically review their insurance policy. Changes in vehicle value, financial circumstances, and driving habits can all affect the appropriate level of coverage. Understanding the components of full coverage auto insurance helps drivers maintain adequate protection and prepare for unexpected events on the road.

Iowa Auto Insurance: What Full Coverage Includes and Excludes features insights from Ben Buenzow, Insurance Expert of Urbandale, Iowa, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation