In HelloNation, Financial Advisor Ted Thatcher of Medford, Oregon Details Succession Planning for Business Owners

A New HelloNation Article Outlines What Business Owners Should Consider Before Retiring.

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should business owners consider before retiring? A HelloNation article now addresses that question, explaining how succession planning, taxes, and personal savings all shape a business owner's transition into retirement.

The article explains that many small business owners have most of their net worth tied up in the company itself, creating a retirement challenge that employees with traditional pensions do not face.

Ted Thatcher, Owner/Founder Speed Speed

According to the article, a first step is deciding how to exit the business, whether by selling to an outside buyer, transferring ownership to a family member, or naming a trusted employee as successor.

Succession planning is described as more than naming a successor, since it also involves preparing the business to run smoothly without the owner, which can increase its value.

Financial Advisors often note that a written succession plan gives a team and future buyers a clear roadmap for what comes next.

Taxes play a major role in how much of a business's value an owner keeps after a sale, the article notes, since capital gains taxes and depreciation recapture can affect the final number.

The article recommends meeting with a tax professional early to help structure a sale in a way that limits surprises down the road.

Income planning looks different for business owners, according to the article, since without a steady paycheck, owners must decide how to draw income from savings, investments, or sale proceeds.

Many owners choose to phase into retirement gradually rather than stopping all at once, the article explains, which can also help test whether a successor is ready for full responsibility.

Personal savings still matter even when a business is part of the plan, the article notes, since accounts such as a SEP IRA or solo 401k often allow higher contribution limits.

Health care is another factor that often gets overlooked, according to the article, especially for owners who provided their own insurance and retire before Medicare eligibility begins at age 65.

As a Financial Advisor with Bright Lake Wealth in Medford, Oregon, Ted Thatcher helps business owners coordinate succession planning with their broader retirement and income goals.

Estate planning also deserves attention well before retirement, the article explains, since a clear will and updated beneficiary designations can prevent confusion for family later on.

The article recommends working with a team of professionals, including a financial planner, an accountant, and an attorney, since each brings a different perspective to succession and income planning.

A buy-sell agreement is worth discussing for owners with business partners, according to the article, since it outlines what happens to a share in the event of retirement, disability, or death.

Life insurance sometimes plays a role in funding these agreements, the article notes, by providing cash for remaining partners to buy out a retiring owner's share.

Timing a sale around market conditions is another consideration, the article explains, since buyers may pay more during strong economic periods.

The article also recommends getting a realistic business valuation well before retiring, since a professional valuation can reveal whether a business is worth what an owner expects.

The article concludes that starting succession planning early gives business owners more choices along the way and helps protect the value they have built.

What Should Business Owners Consider Before Retiring? features insights from Ted Thatcher, Financial Advisor of Medford, Oregon, in HelloNation.

Please click the link to read the article and view important disclosures.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation