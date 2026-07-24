HelloNation Article Features Criminal Defense Attorney Stephen Sercu on Refusing a Breath Test

The article explains how refusal laws affect license status, legal proceedings, and potential outcomes in impaired driving cases.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you refuse a breath test in New York, and what are the consequences of making that decision during a traffic stop? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Criminal Defense Attorney Stephen Sercu of Sercu Law in Rochester, NY.

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The HelloNation article explains that drivers in New York can choose a breath test refusal, but that decision triggers a separate legal process with significant consequences. Under implied consent laws, drivers are considered to have agreed to a chemical test when operating a vehicle. Refusing a chemical test does not prevent legal action, but instead creates additional penalties that can affect both driving privileges and the outcome of a DWI case.

One of the most immediate consequences of a breath test refusal is a license suspension. The article notes that this license suspension often begins soon after the incident and is handled as an administrative matter. This means a driver may face restrictions on their ability to drive even before the DWI case moves forward in court proceedings.

The article also describes how a breath test refusal leads to an administrative hearing. This administrative hearing focuses specifically on the refusal and determines whether the license suspension should remain in place. During the administrative hearing, factors such as whether proper warnings were given before the chemical test request may be reviewed. The outcome can result in continued license suspension or revocation.

In addition to administrative penalties, a breath test refusal can influence court proceedings. The article explains that even without chemical test results, the refusal itself may be introduced as evidence in a DWI case. This can affect how the situation is interpreted and may influence the overall direction of court proceedings.

Understanding the distinction between administrative and criminal processes is an important part of the discussion. The license suspension tied to a breath test refusal is handled separately from the DWI case, but both processes can move forward at the same time. This creates multiple layers of legal consequences under New York law.

Timing is another factor highlighted in the article. The administrative hearing related to a breath test refusal typically occurs shortly after the incident, while the DWI case continues through arraignment and additional court proceedings. Each stage follows a structured timeline, and both tracks can influence the final outcome.

The article also notes that repeat incidents can lead to more severe penalties. A prior breath test refusal or DWI case may result in longer license suspension periods or additional consequences. This reinforces how a single decision during a traffic stop can have lasting effects under New York law.

Throughout the discussion, Criminal Defense Attorney Stephen Sercu provides insight into how a breath test refusal interacts with both administrative procedures and court proceedings. The article emphasizes that understanding the role of the chemical test, the purpose of the administrative hearing, and the impact on a DWI case can help clarify what is at stake.

The article concludes that while drivers in New York can refuse a chemical test, the consequences are significant and immediate. From license suspension to administrative hearing outcomes and implications in court proceedings, a breath test refusal can shape the course of a DWI case in multiple ways.

Can You Refuse a Breath Test in New York? features insights from Stephen Sercu, Criminal Defense Attorney of Rochester, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation