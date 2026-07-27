The article outlines how early planning helps businesses manage custom shirts, employee uniforms, and promotional apparel more effectively.

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should businesses consider before ordering custom shirts for employees, events, or promotions? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, drawing on insights from Kernell Miller of Custo Print in Buffalo, New York.

The article explains that planning custom shirts begins with identifying how the apparel will be used. Businesses ordering employee uniforms may prioritize durable fabrics and a professional appearance, while promotional shirts for public events may prioritize visibility and comfort. The article notes that event apparel often requires different design decisions than branded apparel intended for daily workplace use.

According to the HelloNation article, businesses benefit from selecting shirt materials and styles before production starts. Lightweight cotton shirts may work well for outdoor gatherings, while blended fabrics are often preferred for employee uniforms worn throughout the workweek. The article describes how these early decisions help businesses maintain consistency while supporting employee comfort and presentation.

The article also emphasizes the importance of planning sizes and quantities in advance. Businesses ordering staff shirts are encouraged to gather employee sizing information early to avoid delays or shortages. The article notes that waiting too long to finalize quantities can create scheduling challenges during production. Ordering extra custom shirts in commonly used sizes can also help businesses prepare for new hires or future events.

Logo placement and artwork approval are another major part of the planning process discussed in the article. Some businesses choose smaller front logos for branded apparel used as employee uniforms, while others select larger graphics for promotional shirts intended for trade shows or community events. The article explains that event apparel may also include temporary details such as sponsor names or event dates, which can affect both layout and production timelines.

Timing plays a significant role when ordering Buffalo custom shirts for business use. The HelloNation article advises companies to place orders several weeks before an event or rollout date whenever possible. This schedule allows time for design review, production, shipping, and any necessary adjustments. The article also points out that rush orders may increase costs or limit shirt options, particularly during busy production seasons.

The article further explains how printing methods can affect the final appearance and durability of staff and promotional shirts. Screen printing is commonly recommended for larger orders because it offers consistency and long-lasting results across many garments. The article notes that embroidery may be more appropriate for polos or professional employee uniforms, while digital printing methods can work well for smaller runs or detailed artwork with multiple colors.

Kernell Miller, a Custom Apparel Printing Expert featured in the article, also discusses the value of working with local providers when planning custom shirts in Buffalo. The article explains that local print companies may assist businesses with apparel selection, quantity estimates, production schedules, and artwork preparation. Businesses ordering branded apparel can also benefit from being able to review samples or make adjustments more easily during the process.

The HelloNation article concludes that businesses often achieve smoother production and more reliable results when they plan custom shirts early and communicate clearly throughout the ordering process. Careful preparation helps businesses manage timelines, maintain consistency, and ensure employees feel ready for events, promotions, or daily operations.

How Should Businesses Plan Custom Shirts for Staff, Events, or Promotions features insights from Kernell Miller, a Custom Apparel Printing Expert in Buffalo, New York, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. HelloNation publishes community-focused digital publications and uses an innovative "edvertising" approach to deliver expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation