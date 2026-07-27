The article reviews homeowners insurance coverage, common exclusions, and why flood damage often requires a separate policy in Westchester County.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Does homeowners insurance cover flood damage for homeowners living in Westchester County? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article that explains how homeowners insurance policies typically work, including common coverage exclusions and the role of additional policies, featuring insights from Insurance Agent Mike O'Boyle.

Mike O'Boyle, Owner/Agent Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that homeowners insurance is designed to protect both the structure of a home and the personal belongings inside it. Standard policies also include liability coverage that helps protect homeowners if someone is injured on their property.

According to the article, most homeowners insurance policies contain three primary forms of protection. These include dwelling coverage for the home itself, personal property coverage for belongings, and liability coverage for injuries or property damage involving others.

Dwelling coverage is responsible for paying to repair or rebuild the structure of the home when damage occurs from a covered event. Common covered risks may include fire, theft, and certain sudden water incidents such as burst pipes.

Personal property coverage protects items inside the home, including furniture, electronics, and clothing. The HelloNation article notes that this coverage helps homeowners replace belongings that are damaged or lost during covered events.

Liability coverage represents another important part of homeowners insurance. Insurance Agents explain that this coverage may help pay for medical expenses, legal costs, or settlements if someone is injured on the homeowner's property or if the homeowner accidentally damages someone else's property.

However, the article also explains that homeowners insurance policies include specific coverage exclusions. These exclusions identify types of damage that are not covered under a standard policy.

Flood damage is one of the most common exclusions found in homeowners insurance policies across New York. The HelloNation article notes that homeowners in Westchester County generally need a separate flood insurance policy to obtain protection against flood related losses.

Insurance Agents often advise homeowners to review these exclusions carefully before purchasing or renewing a policy. Understanding which risks are not covered helps homeowners determine whether additional protection may be necessary.

The article also highlights other exclusions that may appear in homeowners insurance policies. Damage from earthquakes, sewer backups, and gradual wear and tear are often not included within standard coverage.

Without proper planning, these uncovered risks could result in significant out of pocket expenses. Reviewing policy documents carefully allows homeowners to address potential gaps in protection before a claim occurs.

Coverage limits and deductibles are another important consideration discussed in the article. Coverage limits define the maximum amount the insurance company will pay for a covered loss.

Deductibles represent the portion of the cost the homeowner must pay before the insurance policy begins to cover the remaining expenses. Selecting appropriate limits and deductibles helps ensure the policy reflects both the home's replacement value and the homeowner's financial situation.

The HelloNation article also discusses the role of endorsements and riders. These policy additions can extend coverage to address specific needs or valuable property that may not be fully protected under a standard policy.

For example, endorsements may provide additional protection for jewelry, electronics, or specialized equipment. Insurance Agents may also recommend endorsements for older homes that could face higher repair costs due to outdated systems.

The article concludes that homeowners insurance provides essential protection for property, belongings, and liability risks, but it does not cover every possible event. Understanding coverage exclusions, including flood damage, allows homeowners to consider additional policies that strengthen their overall protection.

Does Home Insurance Cover Flood Damage in Westchester County? features insights from Mike O'Boyle, Insurance Agent of White Plains, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation