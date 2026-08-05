HelloNation Article Featuring Insurance Agent Scott Kizer Explains the Truth About Full Coverage Car Insurance

The article explains how Washington auto insurance policies can vary widely despite being labeled full coverage.

KENT, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does "full coverage" actually mean when purchasing auto insurance in Washington? HelloNation has published an article featuring insights from Insurance Agent Scott Kizer of Kent, Washington, explaining why the term can confuse many drivers and what protections are commonly included in these policies.

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The article explains that full coverage car insurance is not an official insurance term with one universal definition. Instead, the phrase is commonly used to describe policies that combine liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. According to the article, many drivers assume this combination protects them from all financial risks, even though important coverages may still be missing.

The HelloNation article notes that liability coverage is designed to pay for injuries or property damage caused to others after an accident. Collision coverage helps pay for repairs to the insured vehicle after a crash, regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage applies to non-collision incidents such as theft, vandalism, fire, weather damage, or animal-related accidents. Together, these protections form the foundation of what many drivers call full coverage car insurance.

However, the article emphasizes that Washington auto insurance policies described as "full coverage" can still vary significantly from one policy to another. Some policies may not include uninsured motorist coverage, rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, or gap insurance unless those options are specifically added. The article explains that these missing protections often become apparent only after a driver files a claim and discovers policy limitations.

Insurance Agent Scott Kizer explains through the article that liability limits are another major factor drivers should review carefully. A policy may include collision coverage and comprehensive coverage while still carrying only the minimum liability coverage required by the state. The article explains how low liability limits may leave drivers financially exposed after a serious accident that results in injuries or costly property damage.

The article also discusses how vehicle financing contributes to the widespread use of the term "full coverage car insurance." Lenders often require drivers to maintain collision coverage and comprehensive coverage while the vehicle loan remains active. As a result, many consumers use the term "full coverage" simply to describe the lender's insurance requirement rather than the policy's full details.

The HelloNation article further explains that insurance premiums are calculated using several factors, including driving history, vehicle type, location, and selected coverages. Adding collision coverage and comprehensive coverage generally increases the insurance premium because the insurer accepts greater financial risk. Optional additions such as uninsured motorist coverage, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement may also affect the total insurance premium.

According to the article, Washington auto insurance customers benefit from reviewing policy details rather than relying solely on broad terminology. Drivers are encouraged to examine deductibles, liability limits, and optional protections to better understand what their policies actually cover. The article explains that these reviews become especially important as vehicles age, loans are paid off, or personal financial circumstances change.

The article also highlights the importance of uninsured motorist coverage for Washington drivers. This protection can help cover costs when an accident involves a driver with inadequate insurance. The HelloNation article notes that uninsured motorist coverage may provide valuable financial protection that many drivers mistakenly assume is automatically included with full coverage car insurance.

The article concludes that while the phrase remains widely used, discussing specific policy details offers a clearer understanding of Washington auto insurance protections. Understanding liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, liability limits, and insurance premium factors can help drivers make more informed decisions and avoid misunderstandings when selecting coverage.

The Truth About Full Coverage Insurance features insights from Scott Kizer, Insurance Agent of Kent, Washington, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation