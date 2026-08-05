In HelloNation, Roofing Expert John Kolarik Explains Roof Check Traverse City After Windstorm

The article explains how homeowners can safely identify signs of storm damage from the ground after severe wind events.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners look for when performing a roof check after a windstorm in Traverse City? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Roofing Expert John Kolarik of Mariage Roofing in Traverse City, Michigan, offering guidance on identifying visible signs of storm damage safely.

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The HelloNation article explains that a roof check is an important first step after a windstorm. It helps homeowners identify visible damage early, before minor issues develop into more serious problems. The article emphasizes that the safest approach is to inspect the roof from the ground rather than attempting to climb onto it.

A proper roof check begins by walking around the property and viewing the roof from multiple angles. The article notes that strong winds can lift or remove shingles, leaving areas exposed. Homeowners are encouraged to look for missing, curled, or creased shingles, as these are common indicators of storm damage in Traverse City conditions.

The article also highlights the importance of examining metal components during a roof check. Flashing around chimneys, vents, and valleys may become loosened or dented during a windstorm. When flashing is compromised, it may not direct water properly, increasing the risk of leaks. A visual roof check can often reveal uneven lines or displaced sections of metal.

Granule loss is another sign discussed in the article. Asphalt shingles can shed granules when impacted by wind or debris. During a roof check, Traverse City homeowners may notice granules collecting near downspouts or along the edges of driveways. This accumulation can indicate that the shingles have been weakened.

Gutters and downspouts should also be included in a thorough roof check. The article explains that high winds can loosen or detach gutter sections, which affects drainage. Homeowners should look for sagging gutters, separated joints, or debris buildup, as these issues often occur alongside roof damage.

The article further explains that siding and exterior walls can provide additional clues. Wind-driven debris may leave dents or marks that align with roof-level damage. Observing these patterns during a roof check can help homeowners better understand how the windstorm impacted the entire structure.

Safety remains a central focus throughout the article. It advises homeowners to avoid climbing onto the roof, especially after a storm, when surfaces may be unstable. If a roof check reveals exposed underlayment or visible structural concerns, observation from a safe distance is recommended.

Documentation is another important part of the process. The article suggests taking clear photos during a roof check to record any visible damage. This documentation can help track changes over time and provide useful information if a professional inspection becomes necessary.

Timing also plays a key role. The article notes that a roof check should be completed as soon as it is safe after a windstorm passes. Early identification of storm damage allows for quicker evaluation and reduces the risk of further exposure to weather conditions.

John Kolarik's role as a Roofing Expert supports the article's focus on careful observation and informed decision-making. The article makes clear that while a roof check provides valuable insight, it does not replace a professional inspection when damage is suspected.

A consistent roof check routine helps homeowners stay aware of their roof's condition after severe weather. By focusing on visible signs of storm damage and maintaining a safe approach, homeowners can take practical steps to protect their property over time.

How to Check Your Roof for Storm Damage After a Traverse City Windstorm features insights from John Kolarik, Roofing Experts of Traverse City, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation