HelloNation Article Featuring Payment Processing Expert Eric Miltner Explains Why Switching Payment Processing Providers Is Often Easier Than Businesses Expect

The article outlines how businesses can reduce business disruption while improving payment workflows and customer payments.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What keeps many businesses from changing outdated payment processing systems even when those systems no longer meet their needs? HelloNation has published an article that answers the question, drawing on insights from Eric Miltner of PayPact in Manchester, New Hampshire.

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The article explains that many businesses hesitate to switch payment processing providers because they fear interruptions to customer payments, confusion for employees, or operational setbacks. According to the article, payment processing systems often connect to many daily business functions, including checkout systems, invoicing, accounting software, and recurring billing. Even when problems exist, companies may delay improvements because they fear potential business disruption.

The HelloNation article notes that modern payment processing systems are often designed to support smoother transitions than many businesses expect. The article describes how companies can prepare for change by first reviewing how payments flow through their organizations. This includes understanding online transactions, in-person terminals, mobile payments, recurring billing, and any software connected to payment workflows.

The article emphasizes that identifying every payment touchpoint before changing providers can make switching payment processing providers more manageable. Businesses are encouraged to examine how their payment processor connects with accounting platforms, inventory systems, customer management tools, and online ordering systems. The article explains that reviewing these payment integrations in advance can help prevent avoidable delays during the transition process.

According to the article, many payment processing providers assist businesses with setup and migration. The article describes how providers may help with installing equipment, connecting software, testing transactions, and confirming settlement schedules before the new system officially launches. In many situations, the existing payment processor can remain active while the new platform is tested, reducing the risk of business disruption.

The HelloNation article also addresses concerns about downtime during the transition. The article notes that businesses can often avoid disruptions to customer payments by scheduling updates during slower business hours and testing smaller transactions before full implementation. Maintaining the prior payment processor until the new system is fully verified can also help reduce stress for staff and customers alike.

Recurring billing is another important area discussed in the article. Businesses that charge customers on a regular schedule may need additional preparation when switching payment processing providers. The article explains that stored customer payment information may require secure transfer, updates, or customer reauthorization depending on the systems involved. Addressing recurring billing early in the process can help businesses avoid missed or delayed payments.

The article further explains that employee training is usually less difficult than many business owners expect. Staff members often need only brief instruction to complete sales, process refunds, send invoices, or review reports in the updated payment-processing systems. The article notes that short preparation sessions can help teams adapt quickly while maintaining consistent customer payments.

In addition to setup and training, the article encourages businesses to review reporting tools, customer service support, fraud protection features, and overall fee structures before selecting a new payment processor. According to the article, lower rates alone may not provide the greatest value if reporting tools, payment integrations, or support services are limited.

The article concludes that switching payment processing providers can often be completed with limited business disruption when businesses carefully review their current setup, prepare staff, confirm payment integrations, and test systems before launch. The article explains that updated payment processing systems can improve payment workflows, simplify reporting, and create a smoother experience for both businesses and customers.

Why Switching Payment Processing Systems Is Often Easier Than Businesses Expect features insights from Eric Miltner, a Payment Processing Expert from Manchester, New Hampshire, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

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SOURCE HelloNation