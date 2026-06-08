The article explains how flooring choices, climate conditions, and installation planning affect long-term flooring performance.

GREELEY, Colo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes some flooring remodel projects to fail long before homeowners expect them to? HelloNation has published an article that answers the question, drawing on insights from Flooring Expert Jeff Ullum of Front Range Interiors in Greeley, Colorado.

Jeff Ullum, Owner Speed Speed

The article explains that many homeowners begin a flooring remodel by focusing heavily on appearance without fully considering long-term flooring performance. While color, texture, and design are important, the article notes that practical concerns such as durability, moisture resistance, and maintenance requirements often determine how well a floor performs over time.

According to the HelloNation article, one of the most common flooring remodel mistakes involves selecting materials without considering how each space is used daily. High-traffic areas experience constant wear from foot traffic, pets, furniture movement, and cleaning. The article describes how hardwood flooring, tile, carpet, and luxury vinyl plank respond differently to household activity and environmental conditions.

The article also discusses how moisture exposure creates significant risks during remodeling projects. Kitchens, bathrooms, mudrooms, and basements are especially vulnerable because high humidity and occasional water exposure can damage certain flooring materials. The article notes that hardwood flooring may expand or contract with changing moisture levels, whereas some laminate products can permanently swell after exposure to water. Understanding moisture exposure before selecting materials can help homeowners avoid expensive repairs later.

Another important issue covered in the article is subfloor preparation. The HelloNation article explains that uneven surfaces, hidden moisture problems, or damaged subfloors can shorten the lifespan of newly installed floors. Problems such as cracked tiles, separating planks, and squeaking floors are often directly tied to poor subfloor preparation beneath the visible flooring surface. Proper leveling and moisture testing are described as essential steps for successful flooring installation.

The article further explains that Northern Colorado flooring projects require careful planning due to the region's changing seasonal climate. Colorado homeowners often experience major swings in indoor humidity and temperature throughout the year. The article states that dry winter air can cause hardwood flooring boards to shrink slightly, creating visible gaps, while wetter conditions may cause some materials to expand.

The HelloNation article highlights that luxury vinyl plank flooring has become a popular choice in Northern Colorado because it generally handles moisture and temperature fluctuations more consistently than some traditional materials. Tile flooring is also presented as a strong option for homes with radiant heating systems or changing indoor humidity levels. The article explains that carpet remains useful in living rooms and bedrooms where warmth and sound control are priorities.

Flooring Expert Jeff Ullum's insights featured in the article also address long-term maintenance concerns. The article explains that some materials require specialized cleaning products or periodic refinishing to preserve their appearance and durability. Other products are designed for simpler maintenance and stronger resistance to scratches or staining. Understanding these maintenance differences before flooring installation can help homeowners make more informed decisions.

Timing is another factor discussed throughout the flooring remodel article. The article explains that flooring installation should typically occur after major construction work is completed and indoor climate conditions have stabilized. Installing flooring too early in renovation projects can expose it to dust, moisture, and temperature extremes that affect its long-term performance.

The article concludes that successful Northern Colorado flooring projects combine design goals with practical planning. Careful material selection, proper subfloor preparation, attention to climate conditions, and thoughtful flooring installation practices can help homeowners avoid common remodeling mistakes while improving long-term flooring performance throughout the home.

Flooring Remodel Mistakes Northern Colorado Homeowners Should Avoid features insights from Jeff Ullum, a Flooring Expert in Greeley, Colorado, for HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation