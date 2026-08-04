The article explains how early detection of rodent activity can help homeowners prevent property damage and health concerns.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the signs of a rodent infestation in a home? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer and explains the warning signs homeowners should recognize before a small issue becomes a larger problem.

Kelly Aldrich, Owner/ Operator Speed Speed

The article, featuring insights from Pest Control Expert Kelly Aldrich of All Pest of Syracuse LLC in Syracuse, New York, examines the early indicators of rodent activity that often appear before homeowners ever see a mouse or rat. According to the article, rodents commonly nest, travel, and feed in hidden areas for extended periods, making it important to recognize subtle evidence of their presence.

One of the most common signs discussed in the article is the appearance of rodent droppings. The article explains that droppings are frequently found near food storage areas, inside cabinets, along baseboards, and in attics or garages. Fresh droppings are generally darker and moist, while older droppings become dry and brittle. The article notes that the continued appearance of droppings after cleaning may indicate ongoing rodent activity.

The HelloNation article also addresses noises that may signal a developing rodent infestation. Mice in walls and ceilings often make scratching, scurrying, or light gnawing sounds, particularly at night when homes are quiet. The article explains that repeated sounds in wall voids, crawl spaces, or attics may warrant closer investigation, especially when combined with other rodent warning signs.

Another issue covered in the article is the presence of gnaw marks. Rodents continuously chew on materials to control tooth growth, which can damage wood, cardboard, plastic containers, insulation, and electrical wiring. The article notes that fresh gnaw marks often appear lighter in color and can become darker over time. Damaged wiring may pose additional safety risks in the home.

The article further explains that household pets sometimes detect rodents before homeowners do. Dogs and cats may repeatedly focus their attention on a particular wall, cabinet, appliance, or attic access point. Persistent sniffing, scratching, or staring at a specific location can indicate hidden rodent activity. While pets may react to many household sounds, repeated attention to the same area can be a useful cue.

For individuals who have recently purchased a home, the article recommends paying close attention to potential evidence of nesting activity. Utility rooms, garages, crawl spaces, attics, and storage areas should be inspected for droppings, shredded materials, and small openings that could serve as rodent entry points. The article explains that gaps around pipes, vents, and foundations often provide access for mice and rats.

The article also highlights greasy rub marks as another indicator of rodent activity. As rodents travel established pathways, oils from their fur can leave dark streaks along walls and baseboards. These marks frequently appear near entry points and along routes connecting nesting and feeding areas.

Throughout the article, the Pest Control Expert emphasizes the importance of identifying rodent warning signs early. Because rodents reproduce quickly, minor problems can become larger infestations within a relatively short period. Early recognition of rodent droppings, gnaw marks, nesting activity, unusual sounds, and pet behavior can help homeowners address concerns before significant damage occurs.

Signs of a Rodent Problem Homeowners Shouldn't Ignore features insights from Kelly Aldrich, Pest Control Expert of Syracuse, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation