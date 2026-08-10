HelloNation Celebrates the 10 Communities Named 2026 All-America Cities

National Civic League recognizes communities across the country for strengthening civic health, building trust, and demonstrating the power of local collaboration

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloNation is proud to recognize the 10 communities named recipients of the National Civic League's 2026 All-America City Award, one of the nation's most respected honors for civic achievement.

Presented annually by the National Civic League, the All-America City Award recognizes communities that demonstrate excellence in civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation while addressing local challenges. Since the award program began in 1949, more than 500 communities have received the designation.

2026 All-America City Winners

The 2026 award centered on the theme "America at 250: Strengthening Civic Health and Building Trust." In conjunction with the nation's 250th anniversary, the National Civic League sought communities demonstrating how residents, businesses, nonprofits, and government leaders can work together to strengthen civic life, build trust, and create more responsive and welcoming communities.

Twenty finalist communities were selected through the National Civic League's application process and invited to the 2026 All-America City Award Event and Competition, held June 26-28 in Denver, Colorado. Finalist teams shared their initiatives with peers and national civic leaders before presenting their work to a jury. Ten communities were announced as winners during the event's closing ceremony on June 28.

The 2026 All-America City Award recipients are:

Each community's name above links to its local HelloNation magazine, where readers can learn more about the recognition and the community it celebrates.

The 2026 recipients represent communities of different sizes and regions, but they share an emphasis on bringing people together to address local needs. Their recognition demonstrates how meaningful civic participation can translate into stronger relationships between residents and local institutions and more effective approaches to community challenges.

HelloNation works to tell the stories of communities across the country by connecting readers with locally relevant information, expertise, and perspectives. Highlighting the achievements of the 2026 All-America Cities is part of that mission, giving residents an opportunity to see their communities recognized on a national stage while providing audiences elsewhere with examples of civic leadership in action.

The National Civic League has presented the All-America City Award since 1949. Rather than recognizing communities solely for their amenities or economic performance, the program focuses on how communities engage residents and work collaboratively to identify and solve problems.

More information about the 2026 All-America City Award and its recipients is available through the National Civic League.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation