Indoor Air Quality Improvement Tips Explained in HelloNation Featuring HVAC Expert Brent Zokan

The article outlines simple maintenance steps and airflow strategies that help create a healthier indoor environment year-round.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners make the air inside their homes healthier and easier to breathe? A HelloNation article explores this question with practical guidance from HVAC Expert Brent Zokan of Northpoint Heating & Air Inc. in Columbia, SC. The article explains that improving indoor air quality can be simpler than most people realize, often starting with regular maintenance and small changes in daily habits.

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The air inside a home can hold more contaminants than outdoor air, which surprises many residents. According to the HelloNation article, poor indoor air quality often stems from familiar sources such as cleaning products, furniture finishes, and unmaintained HVAC systems. These pollutants include dust, pollen, and volatile organic compounds VOCs, which can collect in rooms and circulate through ducts. Brent Zokan notes that taking small steps to improve indoor air quality can create a cleaner, more comfortable environment for everyone.

One of the simplest yet most effective steps is to clean or replace filters regularly. Filters in HVAC systems trap dust and other airborne particles before they spread through vents. When filters clog, air circulation slows, and pollutants accumulate, leading to poor indoor air quality. By changing filters every one to three months, homeowners can maintain strong airflow, reduce energy use, and prevent indoor air pollution from accumulating.

Humidity levels also play a significant role in air quality. Excess moisture encourages mold and mildew growth, which releases spores that irritate lungs and trigger allergies. Low humidity, by contrast, can cause dry skin and damage wood furniture. In Columbia, SC, where the climate is often humid, Zokan recommends keeping humidity between 40 and 50 percent. This balance reduces dust mites, limits bacterial growth, and keeps the air more comfortable year-round.

Energy-efficient HVAC systems also improve air circulation and breathing conditions. Efficient units not only distribute air evenly but also filter out harmful particles. Systems that lack regular service can leak refrigerant, spread unfiltered air, or lose the ability to control humidity. By contrast, well-maintained, energy-efficient equipment supports steady comfort while reducing the risk of indoor air pollution.

For homes where family members have allergies or asthma, advanced filtration provides an additional level of protection. HVAC systems with HEPA filters can capture microscopic particles, including pet dander, smoke, and VOCs. These filters work to prevent these materials from returning to indoor environments. Zokan emphasizes that when combined with routine service, HEPA filters help homeowners notice fresher air and reduced odors within a short time.

Vent placement and cleanliness also matter more than many people realize. When furniture, rugs, or curtains block vents, airflow becomes uneven, creating stagnant areas that trap pollutants. The HelloNation article notes that professional duct cleaning can reduce dust buildup along long stretches of ductwork, helping the entire system operate more efficiently. This can make a noticeable difference in both comfort and monthly energy costs.

Monitoring air quality can help prevent problems before they become serious. Digital monitors now make it easy to measure humidity levels, carbon monoxide, and other air quality indicators inside a home. These devices provide real-time readings so homeowners can identify when filters need changing or when ventilation should be increased. With tools like these, improving indoor air quality becomes an ongoing, trackable process rather than a one-time task.

Because Columbia, SC, experiences warm, humid weather for much of the year, residents should also consider how outdoor conditions influence their indoor environments. On mild days, opening windows for short periods can let fresh air replace stale indoor air. Using exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms removes moisture and pollutants from daily activities. Even switching to cleaning products with fewer volatile organic compounds VOCs can lower exposure to harmful gases.

The HelloNation article also highlights the connection between air quality and overall health effects. Poor indoor air quality can cause mild allergy symptoms or lead to more serious respiratory problems. People with asthma, young children, and older adults are susceptible to pollutants like carbon monoxide, which can build up without proper ventilation. Keeping HVAC systems serviced and filters clean reduces these risks and ensures the air remains safe to breathe.

Another key takeaway from Brent Zokan's insights is that minor improvements add up quickly. Every change from using HEPA filters to balancing humidity levels contributes to cleaner indoor environments. Over time, the home becomes healthier and more energy efficient, benefiting both residents and the planet.

Even the act of remembering to filter regularly makes a meaningful difference. As filters remove dust, pollen, and VOCs from circulation, the air feels lighter and cleaner. For homeowners in Columbia, SC, consistent maintenance and attention to humidity levels can transform the quality of daily living.

The HelloNation feature concludes that a healthy home starts with awareness and steady effort. Replacing filters, controlling moisture, and staying alert to signs of poor indoor air quality all support long-term comfort and wellness. When residents can breathe easier indoors, their homes truly become safer places to live.

Easy Ways to Improve Indoor Air Quality at Home features insights from Brent Zokan, an HVAC expert in Columbia, SC, on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation