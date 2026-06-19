The article outlines a twice-yearly maintenance schedule to support system efficiency and year-round comfort.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should you service your HVAC system to keep it running efficiently year-round? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Jason Bare of Friendly Heating & Cooling, Inc. in Mount Airy, NC.

The HelloNation article explains that most homeowners in Mount Airy should schedule HVAC service twice a year. Spring appointments focus on cooling systems, while fall visits prepare heating equipment for colder months. This consistent approach to HVAC maintenance helps prevent breakdowns and extend equipment life.

Jason Bare - Owner/President, Friendly Heating & Cooling Speed Speed

Spring is the recommended time for an air conditioning tune-up. During an air conditioning tune-up, an HVAC technician inspects components, cleans coils, checks refrigerant levels, and confirms proper airflow. Addressing small concerns before summer improves system efficiency and reduces the risk of costly repairs during peak heat.

Proper HVAC service in the spring also supports indoor comfort. When coils are clean and refrigerant levels are correct, cooling systems operate more effectively. This attention to detail enhances system efficiency and helps maintain steady indoor temperatures throughout humid summer months in Mount Airy.

Fall HVAC service shifts attention to heating systems. An HVAC technician inspects furnaces or heat pumps, tests safety controls, and examines electrical components. Regular HVAC maintenance in the fall ensures safe and reliable heating during colder weather.

Filters are another essential part of HVAC maintenance. Homeowners should check filters monthly and replace them as needed between professional visits. Clean filters improve airflow, protect equipment, and contribute to better system efficiency year-round.

Ductwork inspections are also included in routine HVAC service. Leaky or obstructed ducts can reduce system efficiency and create uneven heating or cooling. During scheduled visits, an HVAC technician evaluates airflow and addresses minor issues before they worsen.

Electrical components require close attention during HVAC maintenance. Wiring, relays, and capacitors are inspected to prevent failures and safety hazards. In Mount Airy, seasonal humidity can accelerate wear, making biannual HVAC service especially important for reliable operation.

Refrigerant levels are carefully evaluated during each air conditioning tune-up. Low refrigerant can strain the compressor and reduce cooling performance. By identifying and correcting these issues early, HVAC service protects system efficiency and extends equipment lifespan.

Energy savings are another benefit of routine HVAC maintenance. Well-maintained systems operate more efficiently, reducing monthly utility costs. In Mount Airy, where summers are humid and winters can be chilly, consistent system efficiency supports comfort in every season.

The HelloNation article concludes that scheduling HVAC service twice a year is the most effective way to maintain reliable performance. With regular air conditioning tune-up visits, professional HVAC maintenance, and support from a qualified HVAC technician, homeowners in Mount Airy can ensure long-term system efficiency and dependable comfort.

How Often Should You Service Your HVAC System? features insights from Jason Bare, HVAC Expert of Mount Airy, NC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation