The article reviews five factors that can help homeowners evaluate roofing professionals more effectively.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What separates a reliable roofing contractor from the rest? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Roofing Expert Jesse Curry of Roofing by Curry in Sarasota, Florida, examines the qualities homeowners should consider before making a hiring decision.

Jesse Curry - Vice President and Chief Operations Officer - Roofing by Curry Speed Speed

The article explains that a new roof is often one of the most significant investments a homeowner will make. Whether the work involves repairing storm damage or replacing an aging roof, the contractor selected can play a major role in the project's success. According to the article, focusing solely on price may overlook factors that contribute to quality workmanship, accountability, and long-term value.

Licensing is the first consideration highlighted in the article. Requirements vary by jurisdiction, but proper licensing demonstrates that a contractor has met specific professional and legal standards. The article notes that homeowners should confirm that licensing is current and appropriate for the work being performed before entering into an agreement.

Insurance coverage is equally important. Roofing projects involve inherent risks, and accidents can occur even when jobs are managed professionally. The article explains that contractors should carry insurance coverage that protects both workers and property owners. Liability insurance may help address property damage, while workers' compensation coverage can reduce potential financial exposure if an injury occurs during the project.

The article also identifies experience as a critical factor when evaluating a roofing contractor. Roofing systems vary considerably, and installation requirements differ depending on the materials involved. Contractors with extensive experience often bring valuable knowledge gained from handling a wide range of roofing conditions and challenges. The article notes that experience can become especially important when hidden issues are uncovered after existing materials are removed.

Another factor discussed is the value of local references. Speaking with previous customers can provide information that goes beyond advertising claims or promotional materials. According to the article, strong local references may offer insight into a contractor's workmanship, professionalism, and reliability. While reviews should not be the only consideration, they can help homeowners develop a clearer understanding of what to expect throughout the project.

Communication is the fifth major consideration examined in the article. Roofing projects frequently involve scheduling adjustments, material decisions, and unexpected developments. The article explains that contractors who communicate clearly can help homeowners understand the process and remain informed from start to finish. Good communication also reduces the likelihood of misunderstandings and helps establish realistic expectations.

Beyond these five primary factors, the article encourages homeowners to review estimates carefully. Detailed proposals often demonstrate professionalism and transparency. Written estimates should clearly outline the scope of work, materials being used, anticipated project timelines, and any conditions that may influence pricing. Clear documentation allows for more accurate comparisons between contractors and helps homeowners understand what is included in each proposal.

Project timelines are also discussed as an important part of the planning process. Weather conditions, material availability, and project complexity can all affect scheduling. The article notes that reputable contractors are typically willing to discuss expected project timelines and explain potential causes of delays. Honest conversations about scheduling can help homeowners plan appropriately and avoid unnecessary frustration.

The article concludes that choosing a roofing contractor involves much more than selecting the lowest bid. Licensing, insurance coverage, experience, local references, communication, project timelines, and overall professionalism all contribute to a successful outcome. By evaluating each of these areas carefully, homeowners can make informed decisions and feel more confident about both their roofing investment and the contractor they choose.

Top 5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Roofing Contractor features insights from Jesse Curry, Roofing Expert of Sarasota, Florida, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation