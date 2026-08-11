HelloNation Explains Business Succession Planning, Featuring Accounting Experts Darlene M. Lotz, Mark Leeder, and Rick Kutch

The article outlines why early planning helps protect business value and supports a smoother ownership transition.

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains that business succession planning is often postponed because owners believe there will be more time to address it later. However, delaying the process can reduce available options and create unnecessary challenges when unexpected circumstances arise. The article emphasizes that every successful business represents years of effort, making early planning an important step in protecting that investment.

Darlene M. Lotz, CPA, and Mark Leeder, CPA Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation article, there is no ideal age or career milestone for beginning business succession planning. Instead, the process is most effective when a business is financially healthy and operating successfully. Starting early gives owners greater flexibility to evaluate different ownership transition strategies without the pressure of making quick decisions during uncertain situations.

The article describes several possible paths owners may consider. Some may choose to sell the business to an outside buyer, while others may prefer transferring ownership to family members or preparing trusted employees for future leadership. By planning well in advance, owners have more time to evaluate these options and gradually prepare the business for the future.

The HelloNation article notes that a successful succession strategy extends well beyond selecting the next owner. A comprehensive plan should establish leadership responsibilities, create a practical transition timeline, and address financial considerations that influence long-term success. The article also highlights the importance of business valuation, tax planning, estate planning, legal agreements, and funding arrangements as key elements that contribute to a smoother ownership transition.

The article further explains that financial preparation strengthens both the business and its future prospects. Maintaining organized financial records, documenting important operating procedures, and understanding current business value can simplify future transitions. These efforts can also increase buyer confidence while helping future leaders understand how the business operates and continue its success.

For family-owned businesses, succession planning often involves more than financial decisions. The article explains that personal relationships and business responsibilities frequently overlap, making early communication especially valuable. Discussing ownership expectations, leadership roles, and long-term goals before a transition becomes necessary can reduce misunderstandings while supporting both family harmony and business continuity.

The HelloNation article also points out that unexpected events can occur at any time. Health concerns, economic shifts, or unforeseen opportunities to sell a business may require owners to act sooner than expected. Having a succession framework already in place allows business owners to respond thoughtfully rather than making important decisions under pressure. The article adds that succession plans should be reviewed periodically as business conditions and personal goals evolve over time.

Throughout the discussion, the article reinforces that business succession planning is an ongoing process rather than a one-time project. Beginning early helps preserve business value, creates additional choices for owners, and supports a more organized ownership transition that positions the business for continued success regardless of when leadership changes ultimately occur.

Why Business Succession Planning Should Start Earlier features insights from Darlene M. Lotz, CPA, Mark Leeder, CPA, and Rick Kutch, CPA, Accounting Experts of Racine, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation