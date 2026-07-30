HelloNation Explains Truck Accident Liability in Bad Weather Featuring Personal Injury Attorney Missy Wigginton

The article examines how weather affects liability decisions and why safe driving remains a legal responsibility in Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does bad weather affect truck accident liability in Alabama?

Missy Wigginton, Attorney Speed Speed

HelloNation answers that question in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Personal Injury Attorney Missy Wigginton of Mama Justice Law Firm in Huntsville, Alabama. The article explains that while rain, fog, and other hazardous conditions can make driving more dangerous, they do not automatically excuse a truck driver from responsibility after a collision. Instead, liability depends on whether drivers acted reasonably under the circumstances and adjusted their driving to match changing road conditions.

The HelloNation article explains that every driver in Alabama has a legal duty to use reasonable care while operating a vehicle. When weather reduces visibility or makes roads slippery, drivers are expected to lower their speed, increase following distance, and take other precautions. These basic safety measures become even more important for commercial truck drivers because of the size and weight of their vehicles.

According to the article, commercial trucks require much longer stopping distances than passenger vehicles, particularly on wet pavement. Heavy rain can increase the likelihood of hydroplaning, while fog may reduce visibility to only a short distance ahead. Because of these risks, truck drivers are expected to remain alert and make careful decisions that reduce the possibility of a crash.

The article also addresses a common misunderstanding about truck accident liability. Weather itself cannot be held legally responsible for causing an accident. Instead, investigators examine how each driver responded to the conditions they faced. A truck driver who continues traveling at highway speeds during heavy rain or fails to leave enough room to stop safely may still be found negligent despite the presence of bad weather. The article notes that bad weather may help explain why a collision occurred, but it does not excuse unsafe driving decisions.

The HelloNation article describes how investigators gather evidence when evaluating an Alabama truck accident involving severe weather. Police reports, weather records, dash camera footage, electronic logging device data, and witness statements may all be reviewed to understand what conditions existed at the time of the crash. Investigators also examine whether the truck's headlights, windshield wipers, brakes, and tires were properly maintained because equipment failures can increase the dangers created by rain, fog, and other hazardous conditions.

The article explains that many crashes involve more than one contributing factor. Reduced visibility caused by bad weather may combine with driver distraction, fatigue, speeding, or following too closely. Rather than blaming weather alone, investigators consider the complete sequence of events to determine whether negligence played a role. In some situations, a trucking company may also face scrutiny if poor vehicle maintenance or demanding delivery schedules encouraged unsafe driving during hazardous conditions.

The article further explains that Alabama law expects drivers to recognize changing road conditions and respond appropriately. Slowing down, maintaining additional following distance, and exercising greater caution are considered reasonable actions when visibility or traction is reduced. Drivers who ignore these responsibilities may still be found legally responsible if their actions contribute to a collision involving truck accident liability.

Every accident involving severe weather presents unique circumstances. The article concludes that careful investigation is essential to determine whether weather simply contributed to the crash or whether negligent driving ultimately caused it. Understanding how courts and investigators evaluate these situations can help drivers better understand their legal responsibilities whenever hazardous conditions develop on Alabama roads.

How Weather Conditions Affect Truck Accident Liability in Alabama features insights from Missy Wigginton, a personal injury attorney in Huntsville, Alabama, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation