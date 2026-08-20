HelloNation Features Home Health Care Experts Michael & Marsha Reda on In-School Nursing Decisions

The article explains how families and schools evaluate care needs and determine appropriate medical support during the school day.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When does in-school nursing become the right level of support for a child's safety and participation in school? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Michael and Marsha Reda of Aurora Home Care in Williamsville, NY.

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The HelloNation article explains that in-school nursing can be essential for children with medical needs who require ongoing monitoring or specialized care during the school day. These situations often involve conditions that require breathing support, medication management, or mobility assistance. When these needs go beyond what standard school resources can provide, in-school nursing services help ensure that care is delivered consistently and safely.

The article describes how decisions about in-school nursing services begin with a detailed evaluation process. Medical records, input from healthcare providers, and feedback from educators are all reviewed. This information is documented in the child's Individualized Education Plan, which outlines both academic goals and health-related support. The Individualized Education Plan serves as a guide for how care is integrated into the student's daily school routine.

The Committee on Special Education plays a central role in this process. According to the article, the Committee on Special Education brings together school staff, medical professionals, and family members to review the child's needs and determine the appropriate level of support. This collaborative approach helps ensure that decisions reflect both educational and medical considerations for children with medical needs.

Different levels of support may be recommended depending on the complexity of the situation. The article explains that some students may benefit from limited assistance, such as help from a building nurse or shared staff. Others may require more consistent support, including the involvement of a one-to-one nurse. A one-to-one nurse provides individualized care throughout the school day, helping maintain safety and stability for students with more complex conditions.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that the goal of in-school nursing services is to allow children with medical needs to participate fully in their education. With appropriate in-school nursing support, students can engage in classroom learning and social activities without their health concerns becoming a barrier. This approach supports both safety and equal access to educational opportunities.

Families are encouraged to stay involved throughout the decision-making process. The article notes that attending meetings and maintaining open communication with school staff can help families better understand how in-school nursing services are implemented. Being informed allows families to advocate effectively for their child and ensure that their needs are clearly addressed.

The article also highlights that care needs can change over time. As conditions evolve, the level of in-school nursing may need to be adjusted. Regular reviews of the Individualized Education Plan allow the Committee on Special Education to reassess and update support as needed. This flexibility ensures that care remains appropriate as the child's situation develops.

Throughout the discussion, Home Health Care Experts Michael and Marsha Reda provide context on how in-school nursing fits into broader care planning for children with medical needs. The article reinforces that understanding the roles of the Individualized Education Plan, the Committee on Special Education, and options like a one-to-one nurse can help families make informed decisions.

The article concludes that in-school nursing becomes a practical solution when a child's medical condition directly impacts their ability to remain safe and participate in school. By understanding the evaluation process and available levels of in-school nursing services, families can better determine the right approach for their child's educational and health needs.

When Does In-School Nursing Make Sense for a Child With Medical Needs? features insights from Michael and Marsha Reda, Home Health Care Experts of Williamsville, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation