The article outlines key warning signs and causes of sewer line blockages that can affect multiple drains in a home.

HAMBURG, N.Y., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What signs indicate a deeper plumbing issue that requires main line drain cleaning instead of a simple fix? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Lucas Cellino of Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric.

Lucas Cellino - President, Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that main line drain cleaning addresses blockages in the main sewer line, which connects a home's plumbing system to the municipal sewer system. Unlike a single clogged drain, issues in the main sewer line can affect multiple fixtures at once. Because of the scale and location of these blockages, main line drain cleaning typically requires professional drain cleaning equipment and expertise.

One of the most common warning signs discussed in the article is slow drainage throughout the home. When sinks, tubs, and toilets all begin to drain slowly at the same time, it often points to a blockage in the main sewer line rather than an isolated clogged drain. Persistent slow drainage across multiple fixtures is a strong indication that main line drain cleaning may be needed.

The article also highlights gurgling sounds as another sign of trouble. These noises occur when air is trapped in the plumbing system due to a blockage. As water tries to pass through the main sewer line, it creates bubbling or gurgling sounds in different areas of the home. When these sounds occur in more than one location, professional drain cleaning may be required to restore normal flow.

Sewage odors are another important indicator covered in the article. A blockage in the main sewer line can cause wastewater to back up, leading to unpleasant smells entering the home through drains. These sewage odors are often strong and persistent, signaling that the system is not functioning properly. Addressing the issue with main line drain cleaning can help eliminate odors and prevent further complications.

The HelloNation article also explains several common causes of blockages. Over time, grease, soap residue, and debris can build up and restrict flow. Tree roots are another frequent issue, especially in older systems, where they can grow into cracks in the main sewer line. Aging pipes may also contribute to recurring problems, making professional drain cleaning an important part of long-term maintenance.

Timely action is emphasized as critical when dealing with these issues. Ignoring signs such as slow drainage, repeated clogged drain problems, or sewage odors can lead to more severe damage, including backups and water damage. Main line drain cleaning helps restore proper function and reduces the risk of larger plumbing failures.

Preventive care is also discussed as a way to avoid major disruptions. The article notes that periodic inspections and professional drain cleaning can help identify buildup before it becomes a serious blockage. Homeowners can also reduce risk by avoiding flushing inappropriate materials or pouring grease down drains, which can contribute to clogged drain conditions over time.

Throughout the discussion, Plumbing Expert Lucas Cellino provides insight into how recognizing early warning signs can help homeowners determine when main line drain cleaning is necessary. The article reinforces that understanding the difference between a localized clogged drain and a main sewer line issue is key to making informed decisions.

The article concludes that maintaining a healthy plumbing system requires attention to both minor and major concerns. By identifying signs such as slow drainage, sewage odors, and recurring clogged drain issues, homeowners can take action early and rely on professional drain cleaning to keep their systems functioning properly.

What Is Main Line Drain Cleaning & How Do You Know If You Need It? features insights from Lucas Cellino, Plumbing Expert of Hamburg, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation