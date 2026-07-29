In HelloNation, Med Spa Experts Dr. Kenya Lee and Dr. Marvin Lee Explain Microneedling For Acne Scars

The article outlines how microneedling treatment supports collagen production, skin renewal, and gradual improvement in skin texture.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should individuals know before starting microneedling for acne scars? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Dr. Kenya Lee and Dr. Marvin Lee of PureLee Redefined, which explains how this treatment works and what patients should expect before and after treatment.

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The HelloNation article explains that microneedling for acne scars has become a widely used option for improving uneven skin texture and supporting healthier-looking skin. The treatment works by creating tiny controlled channels in the skin, which helps stimulate the body's natural healing response. As collagen production increases gradually over time, the skin may appear smoother and more even.

According to the article, acne scars develop when inflammation damages deeper layers of the skin during healing. Some acne scars appear as mild texture changes, while others create deeper indentations that are more difficult to treat. Microneedling treatment is often selected because it supports skin renewal without removing the outer layer of skin, making it a popular option for gradual improvement with limited downtime.

The article describes how the treatment process works. During microneedling treatment, a device with very fine needles creates tiny channels across the skin. These openings help stimulate collagen production and encourage skin renewal. Over time, this process may soften acne scars and improve overall skin texture. Because collagen production develops gradually, visible changes often appear over several weeks rather than immediately after treatment.

The HelloNation article also highlights that multiple sessions are commonly recommended for microneedling for acne scars. The number of treatments may depend on the depth of the acne scars, skin sensitivity, and overall goals. Sessions are generally spaced several weeks apart to allow the skin time to heal between treatments, helping support more consistent results.

Proper skin preparation is another important focus of the article. Individuals are often advised to limit sun exposure before treatment because irritated or sunburned skin may become more sensitive during the procedure. Certain skincare products, including strong exfoliants and retinoids, may also need to be paused beforehand. The article notes that proper skin preparation can help reduce irritation and support a smoother recovery process.

The treatment experience itself is generally described as well-tolerated. A topical numbing cream is often applied before the procedure to improve comfort. During microneedling treatment, patients may notice light pressure or a mild scratching sensation as the device moves across the skin. Areas with deeper acne scars may feel slightly more sensitive during treatment.

After treatment, the article explains that the skin may appear pink or mildly red for a short period. Some individuals may also experience temporary swelling, dryness, or tightness as the skin heals. Gentle skincare and sun protection are commonly recommended after treatment to support recovery and reduce irritation.

Results from microneedling for acne scars can vary depending on the severity of the scarring and the condition of the skin before treatment. Mild skin texture concerns may improve more quickly, while deeper acne scars often require additional sessions. Med Spa Experts Dr. Kenya Lee and Dr. Marvin Lee's insights featured in the article help explain why patience is important throughout the collagen production process.

The article also emphasizes that microneedling treatment may not be appropriate for every skin condition or scar type. A professional evaluation can help determine whether treatment is suitable based on factors such as skin sensitivity, active breakouts, and overall skin health. Understanding these considerations can help patients set realistic expectations before beginning treatment.

Ultimately, the article concludes that microneedling for acne scars offers a gradual approach to improving skin texture and supporting skin renewal over time. By understanding the role of collagen production and following proper skin preparation and aftercare, individuals can approach treatment with greater confidence.

What to Know Before Getting Microneedling for Acne Scars features insights from Dr. Kenya Lee and Dr. Marvin Lee, Med Spa Experts of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation