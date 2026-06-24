The article explains how to build a reliable income, manage portfolio risk, and maintain a steady cash flow throughout retirement.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can retirees create a reliable income that lasts through changing markets and rising costs? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from financial planning expert Donna Wallace of Wallace Financial.

Donna Wallace, founder and CEO of Wallace Financial

The HelloNation article explains that retirement income planning begins with shifting from saving to generating dependable cash flow. Instead of relying on a single source, retirees are encouraged to combine Social Security, pensions, and investments to create a reliable income stream to support daily expenses. This balanced approach helps maintain stability while allowing portions of a portfolio to continue growing.

The article describes retirement income as a structured system that provides a consistent cash flow over time. It notes that having predictable income sources can reduce stress and improve long-term financial confidence. Financial planning plays a central role in determining how much income is needed and how to allocate assets to meet those needs without unnecessarily increasing portfolio risk.

Market volatility is identified as a key challenge when building a reliable income. The article explains that withdrawing funds during downturns can negatively impact long-term portfolio performance. Thoughtful financial planning can help reduce portfolio risk by adjusting withdrawal strategies and maintaining an asset mix that supports both income and growth.

Diversification is presented as one of the most effective ways to manage portfolio risk and maintain a stable retirement income. By spreading investments across asset types such as stocks, bonds, and cash, retirees may limit the effects of market volatility on their overall financial position. The article emphasizes that diversification does not eliminate risk but helps create more predictable outcomes over time.

The HelloNation article also explains the importance of maintaining liquidity within a retirement portfolio. Having readily available funds for short-term expenses enables retirees to preserve long-term investments during periods of market volatility. This approach supports consistent cash flow while protecting growth assets from being sold at a loss.

In addition to investment strategies, the article highlights the broader role of financial planning in retirement income decisions. Tax considerations, inflation, and healthcare costs can all affect long-term income stability. By addressing these factors, retirees can build a more complete plan that supports a reliable income throughout retirement.

Wallace Financial is referenced in the article as a source of insight into how retirees can approach these challenges. The article notes that regular portfolio reviews are essential to maintaining diversification and adjusting strategies as conditions change. This ongoing process helps ensure that retirement income plans remain aligned with financial goals and evolving market conditions.

The article concludes that creating a reliable income requires a combination of diversified investments, careful financial planning, and consistent monitoring. By focusing on cash flow, managing portfolio risk, and adapting to market volatility, retirees can work toward a stable financial future that supports their lifestyle needs.

How to Create Reliable Income in Retirement features insights from Donna Wallace, Financial Planning Expert of Southfield, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation