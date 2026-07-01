Helping Hand for Relief and Development Pledges $1 Million for Venezuela Earthquake Emergency Response

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has announced a $1 million humanitarian pledge to support emergency relief efforts following the catastrophic twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026, leaving widespread destruction and hundreds of thousands of people in urgent need of assistance.

HHRD Emergency Campaign for Venezuela

In response, HHRD has activated a Level 4 Emergency Relief Campaign and is mobilizing humanitarian assistance through its trusted network of regional and local partners across Latin America. The back-to-back earthquakes caused extensive damage to homes, public infrastructure, and essential services, forcing countless families to face the immediate challenges of displacement, food insecurity, limited access to clean water, and disrupted healthcare.

"This tragedy demands an immediate and compassionate response," said Javaid Siddiqi, CEO of Helping Hand for Relief and Development. "Our $1 million commitment reflects our responsibility to stand beside the people of Venezuela during this difficult time. Through our established partnerships and years of humanitarian experience throughout Latin America, we are committed to delivering timely, life-saving assistance while helping families begin the long road to recovery."

HHRD brings decades of global disaster response experience and has maintained humanitarian partnerships throughout Latin America for more than 16 years. Since 2015, the organization has also provided relief assistance to Venezuelan refugee families through trusted local partners in neighboring countries, giving HHRD valuable regional experience to support an effective emergency response.

The $1 million pledge will help fund the distribution of emergency relief supplies, including food, clean drinking water, hygiene kits, medical assistance, and psychosocial care for families affected by the earthquakes. As assessments continue, HHRD will work closely with local partners to ensure aid reaches communities with the greatest need.

HHRD is calling upon individuals, foundations, corporations, and community organizations to support the Venezuela Humanitarian Fund and help expand relief efforts as recovery continues in the weeks and months ahead.

To support HHRD's Venezuela Earthquake Emergency Response, visit www.hhrd.org/VenezuelaEQs.

About Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD)

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is an international humanitarian organization committed to serving vulnerable communities through emergency relief, healthcare, education, sustainable development, and social services. Working in more than 80 countries, HHRD is dedicated to serving, healing, and empowering people around the world through compassionate, long-term humanitarian solutions.

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Ilyas Choudry

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SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development