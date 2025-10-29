Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Launches 2025-2026 Winter Relief Campaign

HHRD's Winter Promise: Warmth and Hope

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop and harsh winter conditions approach, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has officially launched its 2025-2026 Winter Relief campaign: "Warmth and Hope." This annual initiative delivers essential winter supplies to vulnerable communities in some of the world's most fragile regions, where families face freezing temperatures with limited resources and little protection.

Each year, HHRD's Winter Relief campaign brings immediate relief to thousands of displaced, impoverished, and underserved individuals including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities by providing winter coats and clothing, blankets and bedding, heaters and fuel, and food packages.

Winter is not just a season; it's a life-threatening challenge for millions who live without basic insulation or heating. With the 2025 Winter Relief campaign, HHRD is committed to delivering not just physical warmth, but emotional comfort and hope to families facing the coldest months with nowhere else to turn.

Last year, HHRD reached over 75,000 people in 19 countries with winter aid. This year, HHRD aims to expand its reach to 120,000 people, prioritizing regions impacted by conflict, economic instability, and displacement, including areas in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe.

With your support, we can ensure that no child sleeps cold, no elderly person is left without warmth, and no family feels forgotten this winter.

Together, we can bring Warmth and Hope to those who need it most.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to responding to human suffering with compassion, dignity, and hope. Operating in over 85 countries, HHRD provides emergency relief, sustainable development, and long-term support to communities in need—regardless of race, gender, or background.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating (100/100 score) from Charity Navigator over the past 12 years. HHRD is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

