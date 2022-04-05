DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematology Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Distribution Channel, Route Of Administration, Drug Classification, Mode Of Purchase" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hematology drugs market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

This report describes and explains the global hematology drugs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The hematology drugs market consists of sales of hematology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and sell hematology drugs used to treat diseases such as genetic disorders, anemia, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs for anemia and other blood disorder drugs to treat anemia, hemophilia and blood clots.



The global hematology drugs market reached a value of nearly $78,826.9 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $78,826.9 million in 2020 to $119,923.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 and reach $176,969.5 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the hematology drugs market resulted from rising cases of anemia globally, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in healthcare awareness and expenditure, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and increase in insurance coverage. The market was restrained by pricing pressures from regulators, challenges due to regulatory changes, and low per capita healthcare expenditure.



Going forward, rising cases of anemia globally, growth in research and development, increasing geriatric population, and growing healthcare expenditure will drive the growth in the hematology drugs market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of drugs and coronavirus pandemic.



The hematology drugs market is segmented by type into hemophilia, anemia, blood products and other blood disorder drugs. The hemophilia was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 52.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the blood products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025.



The hematology drugs market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and others. The hospital pharmacies was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 52.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2020-2025.



The hematology drugs market is segmented by route of administration into oral and parenteral. The parenteral was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 76.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the oral segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by route of administration, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020-2025.



The hematology drugs market is segmented by drug classification into branded drugs and generic drugs. The branded drugs was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by drug classification, accounting for 89.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the generic drugs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by drug classification, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2020-2025.



The hematology drugs market is segmented by mode of purchase into prescription drugs and over the counter drugs The prescription drugs was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by mode of purchase, accounting for 94.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the over-the-counter drugs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by mode of purchase, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hematology drugs market, accounting for 35.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the hematology drugs market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.5% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 11.2% and 8.5% respectively during 2020-2025.



The global hematology drugs market is fairly fragmented, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 17.96% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and Novo Nordisk A/S.



The top opportunities in the hematology drugs market segmented by type will arise in the hemophilia segment, which will gain $20,363.3 million of global annual sales by 2025.The top opportunities in the hematology drugs market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the retail pharmacies segment, which will gain $23,088.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the hematology drugs market segmented by route of administration will arise in the parenteral segment, which will gain $27,551.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the hematology drugs market segmented by drug classification will arise in the branded segment, which will gain $34,070.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the hematology drugs market segmented by mode of purchase will arise in the prescription segment, which will gain $37,945.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The hematology drugs market size will gain the most in the China at $9,198.5 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the hematology drugs includes investing in biomarkers, adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in hematology, adopting 3D technology in manufacturing drugs, investing in infusion centers, and invest in telemedicine.



Player-adopted strategies in the hematology drugs market includes focusing on bringing advancements in its hematology, strategic collaborations and partnerships, strategic acquisition of companies with same business and advanced technologies for new drug development, strengthening its product portfolio by introducing new products, and strengthening its product portfolio by new product launches.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Hematology Drugs Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

6.4. Segmentation By Route Of Administration

6.5. Segmentation By Drug Classification

6.6. Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase



7. Hematology Drugs Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Hemophilia

7.2.2. Blood Products

7.2.3. Anemia

7.2.4. Other Blood Disorder Drugs

7.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.3.2. Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Segmentation By Route Of Administration

7.4.1. Oral

7.4.2. Parenteral

7.5. Segmentation By Drug Classification

7.5.1. Branded Drugs

7.5.2. Generic Drugs

7.6. Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase

7.6.1. Over The Counter Drugs

7.6.2. Prescription-Based Drugs



8. Hematology Drugs Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples



9. Hematology Drugs Market, Supply Chain Analysis

9.1. Supply Chain

9.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

9.1.2. Contract Research Organization (CRO)

9.1.3. Hematology Drugs Manufacturer

9.1.4. Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

9.2. Distribution

9.2.1. Wholesalers/Distributors

9.2.2. Retailers (Pharmacies) And Hospitals

9.2.3. Hematologists

9.3. End-Users



10. Hematology Drugs Market Customer Information

10.1. Hemophilia Patients Challenges And Concerns in Europe

10.2. Rise in Anemia in Children and Women in India

10.3. Sickel Cell Disease Impact On Economy



11. Hematology Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Use of Biomarkers for Drug Development

11.2. Sickle Cell Disease Pain Management In Infusion Centers

11.3. 3D Printing Technology

11.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Hematology

11.5. Telemedicine Support in Rare Disease



12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Hematology Drugs Market

12.1. Clinical Trial Delays

12.2. Supply Chain Issues

12.3. COVID-19 And Hematological Abnormalities

12.4. Future Outlook



13. Global Hematology Drugs Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



14. Hematology Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Hematology Drugs Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.2. Global Hematology Drugs Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Hematology Drugs Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



15. Global Hematology Drugs Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.1.1. Hemophilia

15.1.2. Anemia

15.1.3. Others

15.1.4. Blood Products

15.2. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.3. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.4. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Classification, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.4.1. Branded

15.4.2. Generic

15.5. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.5.1. Prescription

15.5.2. OTC



16. Global Hematology Drugs Market Metrics

16.1. Hematology Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Hematology Drugs Market Expenditure, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5skqp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets